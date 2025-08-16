Razorbacks flash offensive firepower in second camp scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green showed his big-play ability Saturday morning in the Razorbacks' second scrimmage of fall camp.
Nobody but coaches and support staff saw it as things will close down to the outside world for the next two weeks with the exception of some press conferences occasionally.
Green connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to CJ Brown and later hit Monte Harrison for a 53-yard score., according to Hogs' coach Sam Pittman, who was getting the information from sports information director Kyle Parkinson.
He also scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown, displaying his ability to extend plays and move the offense. Running backs Braylen Russell and Mike Washington broke off long runs, with Russell scoring on a five-yard carry and Washington sprinting 91 yards for a touchdown.
Coach Sam Pittman said the team ran about 115 plays, down from 140 in the first scrimmage, as Arkansas adjusted to the new NCAA-mandated 105-player roster limit. The Razorbacks used a “ones vs. twos” format instead of matching starters against starters, a change Pittman attributed to the smaller roster.
“With everybody being down rosters a little bit, normally we have two full scrimmages good on good,” Pittman said. “This year we decided to go one vs. two, two vs. one. But overall, we had no injuries that I’m aware of right now, and played fast and got a lot of reps in.”
The first-team offense scored repeatedly on the second-team defense. In addition to Green’s touchdowns, Russell broke a 30-yard run and Washington added a 35-yard gain.
Green completed a 20-yard pass to Harrison and found Jalen Brown for 20 yards on another drive. AJ Green capped a drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
The second-team offense also had some success, scoring its only touchdown on a one-yard run by Cam Settles after a 20-yard pass from KJ Jackson to Krosse Johnson.
Pittman said the drive included four penalties against the first-team defense, two for alignment, one for pass interference, and one for unnecessary roughness. He said those mistakes served as teaching points.
“We played better defensively than we did a week ago,” Pittman said. “The two offense did score on the defense, and we did not have many penalties at all today.
“We didn’t last week, but in that drive that the two offense scored on the one defense, there were four penalties. Two alignment penalties, which we’ve got to get fixed.”
Defensive highlights included a tackle for loss by linebacker Trent Whalen, a sack by defensive back Shakur Smalls, and an interception by linebacker Justin Logan against the third-team offense.
Special teams also figured into the scrimmage. Scott Starzyk and Blake Ford combined to make nine of 12 field goal attempts. Starzyk hit a 55-yarder and missed from the same distance, while Ford made five of six tries.
Once again, Pittman sounded like he feels as confident about the kicking game as any other aspect of this team. There hasn't been any mention of a problem in that area this camp.
After finishing 7-6 last season and winning the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech, Arkansas is seeking more consistency as it prepares for its opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30.
Green’s performances in spring and fall camp has raised expectations at quarterback, while the running back group, led by Russell and Washington, provided big-play potential.
The Razorbacks are also evaluating a crowded receiver room, with Harrison and Jalen Brown standing out Saturday. Veteran O’Mega Blake remains in the mix as well, giving Arkansas more options on the outside.
The defense is seeking improvement under coordinator Travis Williams. Pittman said the unit showed more energy and discipline, but key penalties and occasional breakdowns remain areas of concern.
Arkansas will take its first full day off since the start of camp Sunday as classes begin Monday. Pittman emphasized the need for discipline off the field as the team continues its preparations.
“How you handle the classroom will show up on the field,” Pittman told his team.
The Razorbacks will open the season Aug. 30 inside Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M at 3:15 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.