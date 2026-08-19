Razorback Football Veteran Who is Setting the Tone on Defense During Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks junior linebacker Bradley Shaw has sat in the background over the past two seasons to make his move.

Not only is it his turn to start, but is expected to be the guy in the middle of Ron Roberts' defense this fall. After sitting behind Xavian Sorey and Stephen Dix the past two seasons, he still carved out a consistent role with the previous staff.

After starting seven games last season, Shaw recorded tallied 50 tackles, 24 solo stops, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection. With a strong leadership role on and off the field, the 6-foot-1, 229 pound MIKE linebacker has a lot riding on him during fall camp.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw goes through spring practice drills. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

"It's something I definitely had to grow into," Shaw said Aug. 15. "Coach Roberts and [Arkansas linebackers coach Cannon Gibbs], they helped me grow into that role. At first, it was kind of unusual because I never had to command, but they've helped me grow into that role.

"I knew that, and it's more of putting things at ease. When they come out in a formation that's unfamiliar, just helping put things at ease. Roberts is in my ear and he's helping me out, and he's helping me command the defense and get people lined up and get us in the right checks and calls, and things like that."

The linebacker room looks vastly different than it did last season with so many new faces, including one transfer alongside him ready to battle in Ja'Quavion Smith.

Other names to know at the position are a pair of Baylor transfers Phoenix Jackson and Jeremy Evans, Ben Bogle (West Virginia), and redshirt sophomore Wyatt Simmons. Roberts will probably rotate multiple players throughout to game to keep them fresh, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of them have roles on special teams.

Roberts was very high on Shaw early on during spring practice because of his physical growth during the offseason. After dropping nearly 20 pounds, he should be able to flash his twitchiness and lateral quickness to play his role more efficiently this season.

"He's a guy that takes coaching very well. He's hard on himself. He wants to be good. He's what you're looking for in a Mike backer. I'm not saying he can't be dethroned, but I would say right now it's probably Bradley Shaw's football team and it's his job to lead."

"You've got to get everybody to the ball, make sure everybody's motivated," Shaw said. "You've got to make sure the checks are right. If something's not right you've got to make it right. That's something that I took from Stephen Dix, and Sorey, just his motor. Just his go, go, go. Just the motor he has."

Shaw's leadership quality is already on display through his words, praising teammates for the overall improvement of his position group over the offseason and in camp.

"I've been seeing amazing things," Shaw said Saturday afternoon. "We had amazing growth from the spring to fall camp. We're really getting an understanding of the playbook and playing together and knowing the pieces all around us make all of us better. Everybody's getting better."

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