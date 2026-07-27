Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 3, Bradley Shaw

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After two seasons sitting behind the likes of Stephen Dix, Jr. and Xavian Sorey, junior linebacker Bradley Shaw is fully prepared to run the MIKE spot in Arkansas' new defense.

The former 4-star prospect out of Hoover, Ala. had a breakout year in 2025 as one of the few bright spots on a very underwhelming unit.

He finished with 50 total tackles,24 solo stops, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble as a sophomore.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw goes through spring practice drills. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Shaw has trimmed his body considerably during the offseason to look the part of a modern day linebacker.

He'll play the majority of his snaps as one of two inside linebackers in a base 3-4 defense that defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is looking to implement.

Shaw will likely line up alongside fellow middle linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith, a transfer out of Howard, who has a solid burst of speed and is very twitchy. Both Smith and Shaw are in similar size and quick to react as plays develop.

Going into his third year with the Razorbacks, Shaw is being looked at as the leader of Roberts' defense, and someone who can get everyone in there assignments with every snap.

Pre-snap communication is going to be critical for this team to improve off its 2-10 campaign from last season.

WIth more than 80 new players on the roster and an entirely new defensive system, Shaw's leadership skills will be just as important as his production rate this fall.

He's one of a handful of SEC veterans on Arkansas' roster who can elevates the team's ceiling after being selected dead last at Media Days last week.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) throws a pass over linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would say right now it's probably Bradley Shaw's football team, and it's his job to lead," Roberts said earlier this spring. "I've got high expectations for Bradley Shaw. I think he's a dude. He's trimmed himself down. He was 240, he's down to 227, 225. He's moving a lot better. He's one of the guys who are highly intelligent, high football IQ."

"He's very athletic. He can run. He can hit you," Roberts said. "He was a 208 or 210 when he showed up. He's a guy that works extremely hard. I've been very pleased with his progress, how he's adapted to things."

For Shaw, it means a lot that a first-year coordinator is willing to trust someone that's only been in a system a few months to entrust him with every call, which is a testament to his growth and development at this level.

He is one of just two returning linebackers, along with redshirt sophomore Wyatt Simmons, who return for the 2026 season. One of the new positions in ROberts defense is the JACK spot, which is considered a hybrid defensive end/linebacker that's also known as an EDGE rusher.

There's a good mixture of SEC experience and pure talent at the spot with Charlie Collins, Steven Soles, and Jamonta Waller expected to be capable pass rushers.

It's easy to project how a player will do in spring and fall practices, but it's unknown how Shaw settles into Roberts' system.

If Arkansas' defense has a chance to make the jump that everyone inside the program believes is capable of making, it'll ultimately come down to him and the Razorbacks defense.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 3 Bradley Shaw

No. 4 Chris Marshall



No. 5 Jahiem "Joker" Johnson

No. 6 Bryant Williams

No. 7 Kobe Branham

No. 8 Hunter Osborne

No. 9 Caden Kitler

No. 10 Jaden Platt

No. 11 CJ Brown

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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