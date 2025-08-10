Razorbacks' former kicker shatters NFL record field goal but won't count
In what would have been an NFL record 70-yard field goal had it happened in the regular season, Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little showed off his sledgehammer of a leg Saturday evening.
With time winding down in the first half, Jacksonville drove near midfield before deciding to make a bold move made for preseason football.
Down 14-6, the Jaguars were looking to pull off the unthinkable and did just that, and the kick probably would’ve been good from 75 yards.
“That’s crazy, would’ve been an NFL record,” The television crew repeated after the kick went through the uprights. “I’ve never seen that, holy smokes. Unbelievable.”
Kicker U?
For Arkansas fans reading this, Little’s would-be record kick is just another notch in the belt loop of one of the greatest Arkansas kickers ever.
The Razorbacks have produced several quality legs over the years, including the Detroit Lion’s starter Jake Bates who served as Little’s backup.
Back in the Southwest Conference days, both Steve Little (no relation), Ish Ordonez and Kendall Trainor were named All-Americans for the Razorbacks due to their illustrious college careers.
Ordonez wasn't noted as much for his long-distance kicking (although he did come close on a few at nearly 60 yards), but he was deadly accurate.
He only missed five extra points from 1978-80 and scored 220 points over that time. Three of the misses came in a disappointing 1980 6-5 regular season.
During the early 1970’s, Bill McClard was named a two-time All-American before being selected in the third round of the 1972 NFL Draft.
McClard spent three years in the pros, finishing his career by making 26-of-51 career kicks and 31-of-32 extra point attempts.
Although, none of them reached the same level of professional success as Cam has to this point, it’s worth noting Arkansas’ success on special teams.
Razorbacks special teams coordinator Scott Fountain doesn't appear to be done recruiting ace kickers either with true freshman Steve Starzyk's hot start during Arkansas' fall camp. He's reportedly made 14-of-15 field goals in what coach Sam Pittman considers pressure situations.
How Little got here
Selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Little was projected as the best kicker prospect two years ago and continues to prove why in the preseason.
Little beat out incumbent starter Riley Patterson early on during training camp and never looked back. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team after making 27-of-29 field goals.
Historic Hog
During his time at Arkansas from 2021-2023, Little had a weapon of a leg as he connected on 52-of-64 kicks during his time as a Razorbacks.
He showed his knack for the big kick with a career-long 57-yard field goal against Ole Miss in 2023 along with another 53-yarder against Mississippi State in 2022.
He was simply automatic in college making all 129 extra point attempts across three seasons.