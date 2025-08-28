Razorbacks' game against Alabama A&M presents old man competition for Harrison
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman continues to hype his team up ahead of the 2025 season, he continues to praise non-traditional sophomore Monte Harrison has become a factor in Arkansas' two-deep, listed as O'Mega Blake's backup at X-receiver.
The 30-year-old Harrison saw most of his action on special teams as a freshman, but did catch two passes for 19 yards. He has been a standout throughout fall camp, making several big plays which includes scoring big play touchdowns in both scrimmages.
“He got a great ball at practice today,” Pittman said. “I mean, a contested ball. And he's just so strong and so big, and I'm just really happy for him and what he's been able to accomplish. I believe he's probably the leader of that room the way he goes about his business.
Harrison's return to the gridiron came as a surprise last season when he decided to join the Razorbacks program as a walk-on. When Major League Baseball comes calling out of high school, it's an opportunity hard to pass up especially when your name is called in the second round.
Not only was Harrison a highly regarded outfielder, but was a heavily recruited 4-star wideout in the 2014 class committed to Nebraska over teams such as Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin and others.
As a senior at Lee's Summit High School, Harrison recorded over 1,200 yards and 25 touchdowns to help lead his team to a 10-2 record overall.
“I talked to him, there was a big difference between Major League Baseball and college football, especially at the SEC level," Pittman said Wednesday night. "It took a while for him to get accustomed to the expectations and the speed of the game as it's been several years since he had played football, and he played in high school. The speed of the game certainly is different, and I think he's caught up to that and passed it, and doing just an excellent job of leading and playing.”
Harrison is a sizeable option along the boundary for Arkansas' receiving core with large arms and elite verticality comparable to anyone he goes up against. His body is as hard as a brick wall and isn't afraid to get physical in the open field.
"We saw some things that we've seen in the past, about the throw and the catch of Monte Harrison showing up on a Saturday scrimmage," Pittman said after the Razorbacks first scrimmage. "He shows up every day, but he seems to make big plays in scrimmages which is really good to see."
Harrison isn't the only old head expected to receive significant playing time this weekend as Alabama A&M quarterback will start seventh-year veteran quarterback Cornelious Brown.
The 6-foot-5, 210 pound dual threat passer is very capable of getting the job done after recording 1,827 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions lasts season.
“He's a big guy,” Pittman said of Alabama A&M's starting quarterback. “And he's had really good success. We had him up on the screen today talking about how good of a player he is. Obviously, if you're going to have a great player on offense, you want it to start at the quarterback position, which, they have. He is a veteran guy that is a really good player, and we have a lot of respect for him.”