Razorbacks Get in On Field Logo Sponsors with Familiar Names
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ever since the NCAA okayed on-field logo sponsorships earlier this summer, Arkansas had remained quiet about its plans. 48 hours before the home opener, the university has unveiled plans for both a Tyson Foods logo and a Walmart logo on the 25-yard line.
With Arkansas not playing its home opener until the third week of the season, Arkansas was unable to unveil its plans while teams across the country played its home openers with logos already on the field. They have now with some local companies most people recognize
“We're excited to expand the ways in which we stand alongside these talented students," Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said.
The Walmart logo will be shown on the North End Zone side of the 50, while Tyson's logo will be shown on the South side. Tyson's partnership comes just a few weeks after the launch of Razorback Nuggets, a chicken Nugget shaped as the Hogs' mascot.
"At Tyson Foods, we are deeply committed to supporting students, student-athletes, college sports, and our local communities. By investing in college education and athletic programs, we aim to foster growth and talent, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation,”- John Tyson, Chairman of the Board, Tyson
The sponsorship will also include "opportunities to engage with Razorback fans through exclusive sponsorship activations, events, promotions, and content collaboration with student-athletes."
The home opener where fans both at the stadium and on TV can see the logos on the field for the first time 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Arkansas Communcations contributed to this story.
