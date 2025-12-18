Razorbacks get some positive news on Antonio Jordan for next season

Arkansas gained some good news at wide receiver on Thursday when freshman Antonio Jordan announced he will return to the program for the 2026 season.

Jordan, the latest in a long line of receivers from Warren, Ark., made his decision known through an Instagram post.

The Razorbacks have waited for word on his plans after he appeared in only two games during the 2025 season, preserving his redshirt year because of an ankle injury that limited his availability.

The wide receiver saw action against Texas A&M and Auburn before the injury stalled what coaches believed could have been a gradual early role. The Hogs listed him at 6-foot-6 and 234 pounds during the season, making him one of the bigger receivers on the roster.

Former Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino sang his praises during the fall.

“Our big freshman has got unbelievable talent,” he said. “He’s got to learn the style of the SEC and know how to go full speed every play. But that will come with maturity. He’s a competitive guy and he’s shown the talent to make a lot of plays for us.”

The Hogs expect that development to continue into 2026, when Jordan will return as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

Receiving group faces transition

Jordan’s announcement arrives at a time when Arkansas is sorting out returners at wide receiver. Veterans O’Mega Blake and Raylen Sharpe have exhausted their eligibility, leaving openings in the rotation.

The Razorbacks still expect CJ Brown, Jalen Brown, Andy Jean and Monte Harrison to return, forming the most experienced core on the team. Jordan adds size and long-term potential to that mix, especially after spending a season adjusting to SEC practice speed.

The Hogs also added three receivers during the early offseason — Jude Hall, Blair Irvin and Dequane Prevo — creating what could be one of the more competitive position rooms on the roster in 2026.

Arkansas will continue evaluating all options as the transfer window opens January 2 and runs through January 16. Jordan’s return gives the unit a stable starting point while coaches assess roster needs.

Injury limited was hoped would be larger role

Jordan’s playing time was supposed to grow as the 2025 season progressed. Instead, the injury limited him to special-teams snaps and situational appearances before he was shut down.

The Hogs used him sparingly in the early season, but his size offered an intriguing matchup possibility. With only two game appearances, Arkansas was able to maintain his redshirt status.

That extra year might prove beneficial. It gives Jordan time to recover fully while also learning the system he entered as a true freshman. For a young wideout adapting to the Razorbacks’ expectations, that time often becomes a valuable piece of development.

The coaching staff believed he was beginning to make strides before the injury. The extended recovery window and return announcement now set up a clearer path toward meaningful snaps in the fall of 2026.

In-state player staying home

The significance of Jordan’s return also rests in his ties to the state. Coming from the small Southeaster Arkansas town, he was one of several in-state players the Hogs signed in the 2025 class.

Keeping local players in the program has been a priority for Ryan Silverfield's staff of nearly all-new coaches, and Jordan remaining with the Hogs aligns with that focus. His decision reinforces Arkansas’ effort to retain home-grown prospects even when early seasons bring challenges.

The Razorbacks view him as part of the program’s long-term receiving structure. With natural physical gifts and room to grow, Jordan provides developmental depth that a young roster needs.

Looking ahead to 2026

Jordan will enter the offseason as a redshirt freshman, and Arkansas expects him to be fully healthy by the time spring work arrives. With several receivers departing and new additions arriving, opportunities will open.

The wide receiver position remains one of the areas of roster turnover for the Hogs.

Jordan’s return doesn’t solve everything, but it does give Arkansas another piece of stability heading into a season that will include scheme adjustments and roster reshaping.

For now, one thing is settled: Antonio Jordan is staying, competing and continuing to grow. After an injury slowed the start of his Arkansas career, he now has the chance to reset and make a stronger push in 2026.

Key takeaways

Antonio Jordan, from Warren, Ark., will return to Arkansas in 2026 after redshirting the 2025 season.

The Razorbacks’ wide receiver room will experience turnover with departures and new additions, making Jordan’s return meaningful.

Bobby Petrino noted Jordan’s talent earlier in the season, pointing to future potential as he matures.

