Smith on Mound Tonight as Van Horn's Plans May Start Showing for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn't surprising (or unexpected) when someone asked Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn who was going to be the mound Saturday night. After a 17-9 win over Southeast Missouri, everybody who's halfway paid attention had a pretty good idea who it would be.
"He’ll be left-handed," Van Horn said. "Name’s Smith."
Either way Friday's game went, Hagen Smith was probably going to be on the mound Saturday night. After all, Smith wasn't the biggest question coming into this regional.
There were a lot more people debating if the Hogs' spotty hitting could come around in the postseason as suddenly a pitching that looked to be the foundation early in the year, began falling apart late.
While Van Horn may be the best weather forecaster in Northwest Arkansas around Hogs' baseball games, he also knows what traditionally happens. In early June the winds die down a little bit and the ball starts jumping all over Baum-Walker Stadium. It could explain why has hasn't been wearing out panic buttons as the long season ground toward the end.
"It's just the way it is," Van Horn said Friday afternoon. "If the wind’s not coming out of the south, which is straight over the top of the building for the most part, obviously that gets knocked down pretty good. The north-northwest, maybe southwest some, or it’s just kind of calm. West for sure, the ball is going to go a little bit."
Friday night, the bats came to life and no one complained. When they were needed after Southeast Missouri turned an early 8-0 lead into an 8-8 tie, the bullpen also came up big, which was why Jake Faherty came in and was out just as quickly, despite pitching pretty well.
Mason Molina started and went 2 2/3 before Van Horn got him out and Gabe Gaeckle did most of the heavy lifting, working a solid three innings the Razorbacks desperately needed. Faherty worked an inning, giving up just one hit. Most importantly, he didn't walk anyone, which has been the biggest problem in this late-season pitching collapse.
"We had a five-run lead and we end up with an eight-run lead, so it worked out and we got to get Faherty out there," Van Horn said. "He threw the ball really well."
More importantly, by working just one inning, he'll be available again later in the tournament. If the Hogs don't close this thing out Sunday, the pitching is going to be interesting Monday.
Now if Van Horn can just keep everybody else healthy, the Razorbacks may be in pretty good shape. There was concern after Peyton Holt came up hurting in his back. Van Horn wasn't making any predictions for Saturday night.
"He cramps up all the time," Van Horn said. "I don’t know what else to tell ya. The guy drives me nuts. He’s already coming up to me, ‘I’m good to go.’ I said, ‘Yeah, go get an IV and we’ll talk later.'" That's about as much as he's going to say about it.
Kansas State held an even bigger track meet earlier this morning, blasting Louisiana Tech, 19-4 after jumping on them Friday night with the Wildcats holding a 9-4 lead. That continued Saturday as the Bulldogs simply weren't able to get many hits. SEMO and Louisiana Tech play at 2 p.m.
Sunday's starting pitcher for Arkansas may not be decided yet. There is some concern about Gaeckle having to go three innings, which is why Van Horn hustled Faherty in, who basically filled a brief, but huge role. He will be available Saturday night.
HOGS FEED:
• Player lawsuit shows Hogs place in NIL race
• Van Horn made two major decisions, one of which could haunt Razorbacks Saturday
• When Razorbacks Blew 8-0 Lead, SEMO's Sawyers, Hogs' Van Horn Expected Win
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook