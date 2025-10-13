Razorbacks' Green could be emerging as one of top quarterbacks for draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback Taylen Green is climbing at least one NFL mock draft board through the first six games of the 2025 season.
Host of the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, Dame Parsons, is sold on Green as a top 50 pick during his latest projection, according to Bleacher Report.
From a statistical standpoint, Green has developed leaps and bounds compared to his first season under offensive coordinator turned interim coach Bobby Petrino. Green completed 60% of his passes, recorded over 3,700 yards of total offense and 23 total touchdowns to hep the Razorback rebound for a 7-6 season and victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.
The 6-foot-6, 235 pound signal caller has been electric so far is nearly on pace to be the Razorbacks first 3,000 yard passer and 1,000 yard rushing season. Should he eclipse that mark, Green will join former Louisville star and Baltimore Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson to do so under guidance of Petrino.
A creative NFL play-caller would be wise to feature some designed QB runs in the offensive game plan with Green in the lineup. He already has experience with QB counter, power, veer, and zone reads. More room to grow can be found as a decision-maker and limiting his "hero ball" tendencies. But Green's stature and physical abilities are worth dedicating the time to develop.- Dame Parsons, Bleacher Report
One negative trait NFL scouts will count against him is his lack of ball security in the pocket. Whether Green is flushed from the pocket through pressure or on his own accord, he has to understand the importance of protecting the football with five fumbles this season, losing three.
He fumbled on 12 occasions, but only lost five of them as a redshirt junior in 2024. Should he figure things out moving forward, such as flushing one of his worst outings against Tennessee, he has developed into an effective hero for the Razorbacks.
For now, Parsons' gives Green a 7.5 grade which is on par with current NFL quarterbacks JJ McCarthy (Vikings) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders). He is ranked as the No. 47 overall prospect which makes him a mid-second round pick and No. 5 among his position and is given a comparison to former dual threat passers Vince Young and Terrelle Pryor.
As a senior, Green has just a limited amount of opportunities left to improve upon his draft stock, and with Petrino as his mentor there's a strong chance that could happen.
When Petrino was introduced as interim coach two weeks ago, he challenged players who chose to remain with the program that they will have no choice to improve.
"I’ve got a number of things to talk about, but No. 1 thing is you have to get used to change," Petrino said. "Your whole life, there’s going to be change. How we handle that, our attitude on how we handle that, our positiveness on how we handle that, will determine how quickly we improve. We’re going to improve. That’ll determine how quickly we improve."
Quitting midseason would do no one any favors under any circumstance, and with Petrino asking players to buy-in for the last hallf of the season, it could help more than hurt athletes such as Green looking for NFL opportunities.
Should Green's status as a second rounder hold up, he would become the second-highest Razorback quarterback selected in the NFL Draft behind Lamar McHan (second overall pick) in 1954.