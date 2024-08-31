Razorback Fall Ball Looms, Starting Preparations for Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall is nearly here, so not only is football underway at Arkansas, Dave Van Horn is back for his 23rd season as the Razorbacks' coach. 30 of the 51 players on the Razorbacks fall roster are newcomers as the Hogs look to put together another strong season, a year after being bounced in the Fayetteville Regional for the second straight campaign.
Division I Transfers (9):
RHP Aiden Jimenez (Oregon State)OF Rocco Peppi (Fresno State)
LHP Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State)
OF Logan Maxwell (TCU)
OF Charles Davalan (FGCU)
INF Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
INF Cam Kozeal (Vanderbilt)
INF Michael Anderson (Rhode Island)
LHP Zach Root
JUCO Transfers (6):
OF Justin Thomas Jr.
INF Brett Iredale
INF Trenton Rowan
C Elliott Peterson
OF Kolton Reynolds
OF Carson Boles (Division II)
Incoming Freshman (15):
INF Gabe Fraser
RHP Steele Eaves
C Zane Becker
C Carson Willis
RHP Brenton Clark
LHP Cole Gibler
LHP/OF Luke Williams
RHP Carson Wiggins
RHP Lance Davis
LHP Jackson Farrell
RHP Tag Andrews
INF/RHP Tyler Holland
RHP Kel Busby
RHP Eli Crecelius
RHP Ross Felder
Returners Coming off Redshirt (6):
INF Reese Robinett
RHP Diego Ramos
LHP Tucker Holland
LHP Jack Smith
RHP Josh Hyneman
RHP Jaweoo Cho
Returning Contributors (15):
INF Nolan Souza
OF Kendall Diggs
INF Wehiwa Aloy
RHP Gage Wood
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
RHP Tate McGuire
C Ryder Helfrick
RHP Dylan Carter
LHP Hunter Dietz
LHP Parker Coil
RHP Ben Bybee
RHP Will McEntire
RHP Christian Foutch
RHP Cooper Dossett
RHP Colin Fisher
Arkansas' series of intrasquad scrimmages of the fall is scheduled for Sept. 6. A time has not yet been announced, in previous years the scrimmages have been free and open to the public at Baum-Walker Stadium.
