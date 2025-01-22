Razorbacks Hoping Another Sorey Arrives in Transfer Portal
Recruiting services are sometimes accurate, usually interesting, and dead wrong at times. Same can be said for transfer portal rankings.
You'd think transfer portal rankings would be more accurate because they're often dealing with known entities, at least if the player in question saw the field enough to loosen up his shoulder pads. Sometimes that's the case, often times not.
Players decide to transfer for a variety of reasons:
• Playing time was less than expected.
• More NIL money is offered elsewhere.
• They're a grad student going for a final season.
• Or, simply, the grass-is-greener mentality.
If they're transferring because they didn't get the chance to play at their first college, their value is sometimes less according to transfer portal rankings than when they signed out of high school. That might've been the case when Arkansas signed linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.
As a redshirt sophomore at Georgia, he played in 11 games but started just two. He transferred to Arkansas and led the Hogs in tackles with 99 and tied senior stud defensive end Landon Jackson in tackles for loss with 9.5.
Thankfully, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said to himself with a sigh of relief, Sorey is returning for a senior season. Pittman and his staff did pretty well in the transfer portal in December, despite the early panic by fans and writers because 30 players left Arkansas to jump in the transfer portal.
Remember that rankings and recruiting services are different. They're incredibly different sometimes in how they judge transfers. Some base it on quantity, not quality.
That said, here's how three services ranked the Hogs:
• 247Sports - 26th with three 4-star transfers and 17 34-stars.
• on3.com - 44th but judged the Hogs improving slightly over what they lost.
• Rivals - 10th and fourth among SEC schools.
I'm no recruiting expert, never claimed to be, don't want to be. Like with politicians, I'll say the truth is in the middle, so let's say 247Sports is about right. You can study those lists and figure out what you think.
I know Pittman was glad how the Hogs were able to rebuild their offensive line and add to the receiver and running back rooms. What he really hopes is that Arkansas has another star like Sorey coming in.