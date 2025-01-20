Higginbottom Shows Mortality; Alabama Blows Out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even in Arkansas' 8-11 start, there was always one consistent throughout the first 19 games. Izzy Higginbottom. In the Razorbacks' latest blowout loss, a 94-62 loss at the hands of No. 19 Alabama, Higginbottom was held to a season-low five points in 27 minutes.
With the loss, Arkansas tied its worst 20-game start in school history since the program was upgraded to varsity status in 1976. The 1980-81 team also started 8-12.
"I'll have to ask some questions," coach Mike Neighbors said about being prepared. "This group doesn't talk a lot. There was something there in the way that I managed the week."
The 2-for-11 performance was the first time Higginbottom didn't enter double figures for the first time all season. It snapped her eight game streak of leading the team in scoring. It also snaps a streak of 30 games of at least 10 points, dating back to her time at Arkansas State. It's the fewest points that Higginbottom has scored in a game in over 2 years, when she scored two in a 61-36 loss against Southern Miss on Jan. 12, 2022.
"It was just time," Neighbors said. "She's been so consistent all year long. There was going to be a night she was going to go 2-for-11. Then she started pressing a little bit."
Arkansas' Kiki Smith picked up the scoring with a career-high 23 points on 8-for-15 from the floor. The Razorbacks hung close in the first quarter, but a buzzer-beater three from Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Zaay Green stretched the lead to 24-16.
Alabama finally pulled away with a 16-2 run midway through the second quarter stretched the lead to 17. The Crimson Tide were led by Green and Karly Weathers, who combined for 40 points. Arkansas never got back within 10 after the surge.
The Razorbacks now go on the road against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.