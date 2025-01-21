Where Hogs' Jackson Projected to be Picked in 2025 NFL Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a down 2023 season, Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson chose to return to the Razorbacks after spurning NFL opportunities last offseason.
Jackson remained a top-five prospect at his position this season after finishing the season with 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. His play as a senior landed him All-SEC honors for the second straight season as he trains for the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-7, 280 pound defensive end finished 2024 with a grade of 82.9 from Pro Football Focus and rate him as the No. 40 prospect among eligible players. Ranked outside the first round won't keep teams from reaching on draft night and 247sports reporter Brad Crawford slots Jackson at pick No. 28 to the Lions.
Detroit is quite familiar with Arkansas players of late with three playing vital roles on the field in center Frank Ragnow, offensive lineman Dan Skipper and kicker Jake Bates. Jackson would be the second defensive lineman since 2021 to play for the Lions and fourth Razorbacks player on the roster which would be the most among any NFL team.
Bleacher Report's scouting department considers Jackson as quality run defender and technically sound pass rusher with a high motor. The group believes he has impressive size with room to add growth to his body.
"Overall, the Arkansas product has the makings of being a solid every-down contributor as a traditional defensive end in even fronts or a 4i- to 5-technique in odd fronts. He may not be a perennial Pro Bowler/All-Pro who consistently gets double-digit sacks, but he can be a plus starter teams can win within the NFL."- Bleacher Report Scouting Department
Many NFL prospects have benefitted from the upcoming combine next month (Feb. 27 - March 2). Jackson who is mostly a consensus top-50 athlete in his draft class and will have a chance to move his way up the charts with a standout performance during drills.
Arkansas has seen at least one player drafted in each of the last 30 drafts dating back to 1996. During that span, the Razorbacks have produced ___ first round picks including Shawn Andrews (2004), Ahmad "Batman" Carroll (2004), Matt Jones (2005), Jamaal Anderson (2007), Darren McFadden (2008), Felix Jones (2008), Frank Ragnow (2018) and Treylon Burks (2022).