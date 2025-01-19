Mizzou Grills Arkansas, Calipari Stays Winless in SEC
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas couldn't keep pace with Missouri's shooting. The Tigers cruised to a 83-65 win over the Razorbacks. The Hogs are now 11-7 overall on the season.
"I was disappointed in our start," coach John Calipari said. "Went with the big lineup. We had some bad matchups. I like the fact that we never gave in, we never stopped."
Calipari finally made changes, starting both Trevon Brazile and Jonas Aidoo. He also gave Zvonimir Ivisic more run, playing him for 30 minutes after only logging 26 combined in the first four SEC games. He led the team with 16 points.
The Hogs' hope to avoid an 0-5 SEC start lasted one possession. Aidoo dunked the ball with authority after winning the opening jump ball.
What followed was symbolic of the season, an absolute collapse on both ends of the floor. Arkansas failed to score for nearly 6 minutes as Mizzou went on an 18-0 run.
While Arkansas missed 11 straight shots, Mizzou made four quick threes to quickly jump out to a 16 point lead. The combo of forward Mark Mitchell and guard Caleb Grill scored 34 points. The team finished 11-for-23 from beyond the arc.
Grill continued his hot shoooting after making six triples against Florida, hitting three against Arkansas.
Arkansas limped into halftime down 52-35 with Mizzou shooting 56% from the field. The Hogs battled and kept the game from becoming a laugher, but could never cut the lead back to single digits.
Boogie Fland contiues to sturggle in SEC play. The freshman point guard is now just 22-for-78 (28%) from the field in five SEC games. A 2-for-13 night from Fland led to just four points. He missed a point-blank layup to cut the lead down to nine with 8:19 left.
Calipari revealed postgame that Fland has been playing through a hand injury. He sustained the injury in Arkansas’ 71-63 loss against Florida when teammate Billy Richmond stepped on his hand.
Trevon Brazile had just the fourth and fifth free throw attempts of the night with 5:57 left in the second half. Playing his old team for the first time, Brazile missed both free throws while being serenaded by the student section.
Mizzou promptly went on a 6-0 run to stretch the lead back to 76-60.
"My whole thought is how do I keep this team in a mindset that they understand it’s a team that beat Michigan," Calipari said. "It’s a team that went on the road and won [against Miami}."
The search for the elusive first SEC win returns to Bud Walton Arena against No. 23 Georgia. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.