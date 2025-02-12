Razorbacks in Tight Battle for In-State 2026 Quarterback Phenom
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Greenwood Bulldogs starting quarterback Kane Archer first became nationally relevant as an eighth grader after being offered by Florida State in October of 2021.
Fast forward almost four years and Archer is one step closer to making his college decision as he announced his top seven schools Tuesday evening, according to a report.
The 6-foot-1, 205 pound passer holds 19 reported offers and narrowed his favorites to SMU, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisville, Appalachian State, UCF and Ole Miss. He was electric as a junior for the Bulldogs as he shattered the national pass completion percentage record at 81.5% this season along with 3,880 yards, 57 touchdowns and only two interceptions at the 6A conference level.
Archer is also an above average athlete who can move around not only in the pocket but can pick up chunk plays as needed. He has rushed for over 1,583 yards and 30 scores over his first three seasons at the varsity level which has made himself a can't miss prospect for the 2026 class.
He is the No. 314 prospect in his class, No. 20 among quarterbacks and No. 3 in the state of Arkansas, according to 247sports composite rankings. While looking at his top school list, Archer lists four teams with obvious connections to the Razorbacks program and the Natural State.
Obviously, Appalachian State has emerged of late with the hiring of former Arkansas quarterback Dowell Loggains now the head coach of the Mountaineers. He recently spent time with the Razorbacks from 2021-2022 as tight ends coach before breaking away to South Carolina as offensive coordinator the past two seasons.
SMU is also coached by another Arkansas quarterback Rhett Lashlee and was also a prolific high school passer at Shiloh Christian under then coach Gus Malzahn. He graduated in 2006 and immediately went into the coaching ranks spending time at the colleigiate level with the Hogs, Auburn, Samford, UConn and Miami.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is an Alma native and has who also has former Greenwood head man Rick Jones on staff as a special assistant. Jones won multiple state championships with the Bulldogs before returning to the college level
Then, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff enjoy the scenic views of Arkansas oftentimes recruiting the state well. Not only do the Rebels have a footprint in the Natural State, Kiffin also enjoys poaching a few Razorbacks out of the transfer portal while he's at it.
While it's fun to throw a bone at the Rebels' staff, Kiffin was in on Archer very early in the process extending him an offer in May of 2022. An avid quarterback whisperer, his passers often have similar style to the talented Greenwood native which means there could be an actual plug and play situation in Oxford in a year or two.