Razorbacks' Newcomer Tops List of Returning Defensive Ends
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- When the Razorbacks take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff to open the 2024 season in Little Rock, it will have two of the best returning defensive ends in college football, per Pro Football Focus.
Senior Landon Jackson returns after mulling NFL options following a breakout season in 2023. Jackson started all 12 games for the Razorbacks, posting career-highs across the board with 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. PFF grades him as the No. 10 returning edge rusher in the SEC, which surprisingly doesn't make him the best on his team.
That honor goes to incoming FCS Albany transfer Anton Juncaj who topped the list with a grade of 91.6, nearly one point higher than the next player. The 6-3, 280 pound defensive end terrorized opposing backfields last season to a tune of 55 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 quarterback hurries and three pass break-ups. Juncaj’s 15 sacks set a program record for the Great Danes while also leading the FCS. He was named an All-American following his performance last season.
This isn't the first time Sam Pittman has pursued a proven, dominant force along the defensive line at the FCS level. Former nose tackle John Ridgeway played one season for Arkansas in 2021 before making the jump to the NFL. Ridgeway anchored the line, recording 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks before being drafted in the fifth round by Dallas.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has led a disruptive unit the previous two seasons with 72 sacks and 154 tackles for loss. That trend could continue with a combination of Juncaj and Jackson as bookends on the line. Arkansas also return quality depth on the interior with Eric Gregory, Keivie Rose and Cam Ball back in the fold.
Last week, an anonymous SEC coach shared his thoughts highlighting the best part of Arkansas' team. He touted the Razorbacks' defensive line being a position group not given enough praise this offseason.
"The defensive line is their best unit probably," the coach said. "They just don’t have the overall defensive talent right now to compete in this league.”
Arkansas is one of just three schools with multiple players ranked in the Top 10 of returning defensive ends. Oklahoma's Caiden Woullard (No. 7) and Ethan Downs (No. 8) will also be new to the conference, but graded with scores of 77 in the Big 12. Texas A&M returns Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner this season. Scourton ranks No. 3 with a score of 82.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
