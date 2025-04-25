Razorbacks' Jackson may have to sit through another long wait
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans hoped edge rusher Landon Jackson would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but projections showed that probably was never going to happen.
After 25 years of covering the annual roundup of college talent, they don't look at it like fans. They are filling needs to win at the highest level.
Jackson was ranked in the first 100 players, mainly on the strength of a big combine workout, but it was a wild-card guess at best he might land in the first round. Despite the realities, Jackson had a draft party in Texarkana and he had company.
"We’re going to fly down there — myself, Deke, T-Will and Charlie Williams," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Thursday afternoon. "We’re going to fly down there and be a part of it. Those are always so much fun."
He's been to a few of them over the years. It's usually an interesting (at times entertaining) experience.
"If you guys who have never been to one of those, it’s just you’re just sitting around talking and all of a sudden here comes the phone," Pittman said. "If it’s important people answering it, then it amps up and then about five-to-seven minutes later the name goes across the front of it."
Since Jackson never heard his name called, there will now be a wait Friday night when he'll likely hear his name called. He's the 51st player on Sports Illustrated's list ranking of best available.
Pittman, naturally, thought his player was a first-round draft choice.
"We’re looking forward to celebrating and having a good time tonight," Pittman said. "Hopefully he’ll get drafted. He deserves to get drafted tonight, so hopefully he will."
It didn't happen. There are a lot of other players who expected to get picked yet fall out of the first round.
The biggest name dropping out was Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That one caught a lot of people by surprise, but it showed the trend in the NFL these days.
Teams aren't taking quarterbacks in the first round unless they are viewed as potential star quality at the NFL level quickly. That's a hit-and-miss proposition at best, even for the teams.
Only two quarterbacks were taken in the first round. Miami's Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans where former Razorback wide receiver Treylon Burks will probably welcome somebody that can get him the ball consistently.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 26 was the other, becoming yet another Rebels signal-caller drafted by the New York Giants. Charlie Conerly (you have to be one of us old people to know that name) and Eli Manning were the others who come immediately to mind.
The Rebels had another first-rounder taken with Walter Nolen going No. 16 to the Arizona Cardinals. The SEC led all conferences with 15 (that's nearly half) of the first round selections. The Big Ten was next with 11.
Along with Jackson, wide receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa will continue to wait to hear their name called in Green Bay. All three could hear their names called Friday in the second and third rounds.