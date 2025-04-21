2025 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: SI’s Top 200 Players
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
SI’s predictions: Mock draft 1.0 | Mock draft 2.0 | Mock draft 3.0 | Mock draft 4.0 | Mock draft 5.0 | Mock draft 6.0 | Mock draft 7.0 | Mock draft 8.0 | On SI Mock draft 1.0 | On SI Mock draft 2.0 | On SI Mock draft 3.0
NFL free agency is basically over. Pro days are in the books and teams are done hosting prospects for visits—in other words, the 2025 NFL draft is here.
This year’s three-day extravaganza is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis., so it’s time for an in-depth look at some of the best players in the country.
I’ve watched most of the top prospects during the 2024 season, the Senior Bowl and at the NFL combine. I’ve also done several mock drafts, so I have a pretty good idea of how the first round might play out, as well as the remaining six rounds.
Here’s a look at 200 ranked prospects. Let’s dive in.
1. Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Elite, ready-made pass rushers are invaluable, and Carter fits the bill. The 6' 3", 250-pounder has an incredibly explosive first step, which he pairs with nuanced, effective hands and a bendy lower half to win around the corner. Carter has a fluid spin move to counter inside when tackles overplay his speed. He’s a balanced rusher with quality instincts and innate feel for blockers’ intentions. Carter can hold the point of attack, and makes plays in pursuit against the run, but he’s not an above-average run defender at this stage. Regardless, Carter is a unique athlete, and he should be a dominant pass rusher as a 3-4 outside linebacker.
2. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
has high-level athleticism, blending quick feet, a fluid lower half and speed with his compact 5' 8½" and 211-pound frame. Jeanty sees holes developing and has a strong feel for the defense’s flow. He manipulates second-level defenders with his eyes and feet, and he varies his pace dependent on when he needs to hit a gap. Jeanty is a willing and capable blocker who picks up blitzing linebackers with the same power he runs through them as a ballcarrier. Jeanty boasts elite contact balance and lower body strength. He’ll change the complexity of an offense from Day 1.
3. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Two-way players are rare, but Hunter is unique—he plays both at a high level. The 6' 0", 188-pounder has quick feet, fluid hips and plenty of explosion. Hunter will enter the NFL as a better corner than receiver—he’s not an overly nuanced route-runner at this stage and largely won collegiately with his athleticism—but his ball skills and playmaking ability will translate to big plays as a pro. Defensively, Hunter is proficient in man and zone coverage, and is terrific when the ball is in the air. Hunter should get touches on offense early, but he’s better suited to be a starting cornerback from the moment he arrives.
4 Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
With a deep bag of moves, nonstop motor, violent hands and high-level athleticism, Graham wins in a variety of ways. He has a strong punch, and his legs rarely stall—he can condense pockets with power and makes it difficult for linemen to anchor. The 6' 2", 296-pounder is fast off the snap, has twitch when changing directions and maximizes his hands to aid his attack from various alignments. Graham had only nine sacks across three seasons, lacks elite length with 32-inch arms and is stable but not special against double teams. Still, Graham’s athleticism, instincts and disruption create an elite blend, and he should make an early impact.
5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
At 6' 5 and 256 pounds, Warren made plays nearly everywhere in Penn State’s creative offense. He threw passes, took handoffs and was one of college football’s most productive pass catchers. Warren has terrific ball skills to finish catches above the rim and in tight quarters, and he’s a threat after the catch with his strength, contact balance and physicality. Warren isn’t excessively twitchy, nor is he dynamic at the top of routes, but his frame, ball skills and burst out of breaks make him an elite pass catcher. Warren should be a game-changer early in his pro career.
6. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Walker is an athletic, versatile defender who makes most of his plays working downhill or running to the sideline. He’s physical, a reliable tackler and closes with tremendous burst. Walker stands only 6' 1" and 243 pounds, but he’s powerful at the punch and can win with both speed and hand refinement as a pass rusher. Walker likely won’t be an every-down edge player, but he can make plays as a traditional off-ball linebacker on early downs while opening creative avenues as a blitzer in passing situations.
7. Will Campbell, OT, LSU
A three-year starter at left tackle, Campbell is an athletic, smooth mover who fared well against the SEC’s gauntlet of pass rushers this fall. Campbell has a strong punch, can displace defenders in the run game and, is a dominant pass protector. But Campbell has little room for error, as his arms—which measured 32⅝ inches at the NFL combine and 33 inches at LSU’s pro day—aren’t prototypical. Still, Campbell allowed only one sack and five quarterback hits in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Be it at tackle, where he feels he belongs, or guard, where his length disadvantages are masked, the 6' 6", 319-pound Campbell projects as a steady protector for the foreseeable future.
8. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
An athletic yet proportionally unique right tackle, the 6' 4", 332-pound Membou blends foot quickness, technique, power and balance—and at 21 years old, his upside is tantalizing. Membou didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and pass rushers have a difficult time against him due to his hands and feet. As a run blocker, Membou’s strength helps him finish reps. Despite murmurs of a switch to guard, Membou, who has 33½ -inch arms, has the makings of a stout strongside protector.
9. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Ward has the arm talent, intelligence, ball placement and ability to extend plays to be a standout NFL starter. The 6' 2", 219-pounder rips passes to all levels, and he’s advanced with his eyes—he moves defenders out of zones, reads coverages well, pre- and postsnap, and is comfortable throwing receivers open in zones. He can throw with different arm angles and can make plays outside of structure, though he’s more of a pocket passer than a true dual threat. Ward, who turns 23 in May, still battles inconsistent decision making, mechanics and accuracy, though he’s made strides in each area.
10. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell looks the part at 6' 3" and 235 pounds, and he’s a loose, fluid mover with tremendous range in pursuit. He breaks down well in space, and with his length, strength and quickness, he’s a quality open field tackler. Campbell is an asset on passing downs—he gets tremendous depth on his zone drops, and his five sacks highlight his effectiveness as a blitzer. Campbell’s inconsistent with his hands and can be handled by blockers, and his instincts and run fits aren’t fully developed. But his athleticism helps mitigate his immediate shortcomings, and the more he plays, the closer he should get to reaching his ceiling as an impactful, three-down linebacker.
11. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
With nine interceptions and a program-record three pick-sixes, Johnson’s ball production and playmaking jumps off the stat sheet. At 6' 2" and 194 pounds, he’s a fluid mover with efficient feet and quality instincts. Johnson can play both man and zone, though he spent much of 2024 in zone. He’s capable in press coverage, though with his discipline, range and feel for route concepts, Johnson is at his best in off alignment. He’s not overly active against the run, and he’s an inconsistent tackler in space, but Johnson’s size, athleticism, cover skills and ball skills make him an intriguing prospect.
12. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland fits the modern mold of an NFL tight end, blending an athletic 6' 6", 248-pound frame with explosiveness and fluid direction changes. He’s capable of stretching defenses vertically down the seam, is a threat after the catch due to his athleticism and contact balance and has impressive ball skills to make plays above the rim and in traffic. As a blocker, Loveland lacks elite strength and struggles with consistent pad level, but he gives effort and has experience pulling, climbing and sealing rushing lanes. He should be an early impact pass catcher who can align in the slot or at the end of the line of scrimmage.
13. Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Green led the nation with 17 sacks last season. The 6' 3", 248-pounder is a loose, fluid mover with a bendy lower half. He routinely turns the corner at the top of his rush, and he sets up tackles with his quick first step, body placement and active hands. Green is not a strong edge setter nor a playmaker against the run, but he’s willing to engage. With his athleticism and nuanced rush plan, Green should make an instant impact in the NFL.
14. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Carrying a lanky, athletic frame at 6' 4", 219 pounds, McMillan is a fluid mover who is efficient entering and exiting breaks. He’s more of a speed player vertically, and not an elite separator, but his large catch radius, strong hands and high-level concentration allow him to make difficult catches in traffic. McMillan is smart, instinctual, strong and slippery after the catch, and he can play inside and outside. He should be a productive target for a quarterback early in his career.
15. Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
The 6' 5", 260-pound Williams can win with lateral quickness, power or nuance. His never stops using his hands, and has legitimate power to condense pockets with a bull rush. He’s instinctual with a good feel for approaching blockers, and he sets a solid edge. Williams isn’t overly fluid in his lower half, though he has enough bend to cut edges, and he’s a powerful finisher when he gets to the quarterback. Twice a second-team All-SEC pick, Williams needs to reduce his number of ineffective pass-rushing snaps, but his size, athleticism and hands make him an intriguing prospect.
16. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The winner of the Jim Thorpe Award given annually to the nation’s top defensive back, Barron is a versatile playmaker who finished tied for fourth in the FBS with five interceptions in 2024. At 5' 11" and 193 pounds, Barron is a good tackler, and often puts himself in advantageous positions due to his instincts and route recognition. He’s physical in coverage, at times too much, and has only average burst. Barron can play nickel, outside corner or safety.
17. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sanders navigated his college journey with more attention and analysis than most, and is better for it, ranking in the top five nationally in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns in 2024. The 6' 1½", 212-pound Sanders is tough, poised, competitive and accurate, and his mind is often rooted in hitting big plays—which is a blessing and a curse. Sanders extends plays, at times unnecessarily, and has an element of backyard football that may not translate to the pro level. He lacks elite physical tools, and his ceiling is lower as a result. But between his ball placement and intangibles, Sanders has enough to become a mid-tier starting quarterback in the NFL.
18. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Twice a second-team All-American, the 6' 0", 221-pound Hampton is a strong, physical runner best suited for a power-gap scheme that highlights his downhill running style. Hampton has quick feet, impressive contact balance, well-timed patience and a strong base that makes him difficult for defenders to wrap up. He lacks an elite top gear, but Hampton has a good feel for angles, which maximizes his straight-line gains. Hampton is a serviceable security blanket out of the backfield, but his game mostly revolves around wearing down defenses and punishing prospective tacklers.
19. Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
There may not be a more physically talented prospect in the class than Stewart, who stands 6' 5" and 267 pounds and ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at the combine. But, he had only 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons. Stewart pairs a quick first step with a powerful punch, and when he extends his arms, he knocks back tackles and compresses the pocket. But he lacks much of a pass-rush plan, often relying on going speed-to-power, and his hands are inefficient, which leads to his rushes usually stalling. Stewart is a stout run defender who sets a good edge, and he can play inside and outside. Early on, he’ll be a versatile piece who plays well on early downs while he develops as a pass rusher.
20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
While Egbuka won’t amaze with his numbers or explosion, but he’s a steady, dependable pass catcher who’s quite good in a lot of areas. Egbuka has enough speed to make plays vertically, his ball skills are impressive and he’s a sudden, fluid mover who can separate against man coverage. Ohio State creatively involved him in blocking schemes, a nod to Egbuka’s toughness and selflessness. He projects as a quality No. 2 wideout.
21. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
A physical, big-bodied left guard at 6' 5" and 321 pounds, Booker has tremendous strength to sustain blocks and drive defensive linemen out of rushing lanes. He stalls pass rushers with his 34½-inch arms and strong base, though he’s not always first to the punch and occasionally lands his hands outside. Booker won’t impress with his athleticism—his 1.96 10-yard split and 27-inch vertical jump leave a lot to be desired—and he’s an average puller. But Booker, who was a team captain in 2024 and has experience at left tackle and both guard positions, has the physicality, strength, intelligence and versatility to be an instant starter in a power-gap system.
22. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
A versatile chess piece on the back end, Starks can play deep zones, man coverage in the slot and rotate down in the box in run defense. Starks, who earned All-American honors in his final two seasons and recorded six interceptions, is a loose mover with quick feet and fluid hips. He opens his hips prematurely at times in man coverage, and while he moves well downhill, he struggles taking on blockers in the box. He takes narrow pursuit angles that lead to big plays, and he lost discipline in zone too often in 2024. But Starks, with his versatility, athleticism, ball skills and instincts, can immediately help a defense.
23. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
A three-year starter at left tackle, Banks enters the NFL ready. At 6' 5" and 315 pounds with 33½-inch arms, Banks has the tools to stick at tackle, though a next-level move to guard isn’t out of the equation. He has a strong lower half with good linear quickness, enabling him to generate movement at the point of attack and pick up second-level defenders in the run game. As a pass protector, Banks, who allowed only one sack in 2024, can stay in front of speed rushers and anchor against power rushers, but his pad level and body control are tested against physical punches. Banks prefers to stick at tackle, but regardless of where he plays, he has the goods to be a long-term starter in the NFL.
24. James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Pearce is a high-gear speed rusher with a quick first step, excellent change of direction and flexible ankles. He’s slender at 6' 5" and 243 pounds, and lacks proportional length with 32¾-inch arms, but he’s capable of going speed to power with a strong punch. Pearce had 55 quarterback hurries and 7.5 sacks in 2024, his second year as a first-team All-SEC selection. Pearce needs to get stronger to become a more consistent run defender, but his speed and power generate an enticing pass-rush profile—and his production backs it up.
25. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Grant naturally takes up considerable space at 6' 4" and 331 pounds, but he’s more than just a big body against the run. He has the power and length to stack and shed offensive linemen, can win matchups with quickness and is fast enough to make plays in pursuit. Grant’s pass rush, from his plan and counter moves to the depth of his arsenal, is still a work in progress, but he enters the NFL with a clear role.
26. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Long and explosive at 6' 4½" and 313 pounds, Harmon generates pressure inside and outside on the defensive line. He has powerful hands and can win at the line of scrimmage, but he’s laterally quick enough to navigate the edge of blockers, too. Once free, Harmon has terrific closing burst, though he’s an inconsistent finisher. Harmon’s inconsistent at the point of attack in run defense but can disengage and make plays. Harmon has a three-down skill set, and with his diverse repertoire of pass-rush moves, he can be part of rush units early in his professional career.
27. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden played his best ball during the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff run, and he’s one of the more explosive receivers in the class. He doesn’t always play to the blistering 4.28 40-yard dash he timed at the NFL combine, but Golden has legitimate juice to threaten and stack cornerbacks vertically, and he’s a smooth route runner. He has strong hands and makes plays in traffic, but he battles the occasional drop. The 5' 11", 191-pounder projects as a quality starting wideout.
28. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori had one of the greatest NFL combine performances of all time relative to his position. At 6' 3" and 220 pounds, he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and logged a 43-inch vertical and 11' 6" broad jump. He’s explosive and eats up space, which helps him make plays sideline to sideline when roaming the box and in pursuit. Emmanwori’s ability to take on blocks in run support runs hot and cold. In man coverage, his transitional quickness and route recognition are only average, which creates clear passing windows when receivers exit breaks. Emmanwori has experience as a single-high safety, but he’s best suited to roam the box, cover tight ends and make plays working laterally.
29. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
A 32-game starter with experience at both left and right tackle, Simmons is athletic and strong enough to start early in his professional career. In pass protection, he’s efficient with his hands, has a strong core and moves with tremendous balance, allowing him to handle both speed and power rushers. He’s explosive leaving his stance, though he too often misses at the second level as a run blocker. Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon after six games in 2024, and his 33-inch arms are serviceable but unspectacular for a tackle. He’s expected to be healthy for the start of the season and should be a factor as a rookie.
30. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Revel tore his ACL in practice before the fourth game of the season but is expected to be ready for the start of his rookie season. Revel had two interceptions in his abbreviated campaign, and he proved capable of playing a deep third in Cover 3 while also thriving in press man. Long and physical at 6' 2" and 194 pounds with 32⅝ -inch arms, Revel fights to stay on top of routes and disrupts timing and throwing angles in man coverage. He’s fast enough to carry vertical routes, and while he allows some space in route breaks, he can make up the difference with his long strides and wingspan. Revel, 24, still needs to improve playing the ball in the air, but his physical talents and schematic versatility make him a standout prospect.
31. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Zabel played both guard and tackle spots in college but may be headed to center as a pro. He’s intelligent, has smooth feet and is a terrific anchor, which helps him stall pass rushers. As a run blocker, Zabel has the pop to create space, though his short arms—32 inches—are a detriment to staying engaged on the perimeter. Zabel impressed at center against quality opponents during Senior Bowl practices, and his quickness, intelligence and position flexibility should give him a good chance to start early.
32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
One of college football’s most productive defenders with 20.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks, Ezeiruaku has a quick first step, loose hips and a fluid lower half to flatten corners at the top of his rush. He’s creative in his timing, tempo and stride length, packs a strong punch and proved capable of making plays down the line of scrimmage against the run. The 6' 2", 248-pounder is slight but proportionally long with 34-inch arms. He gets overzealous in run defense at times and loses the edge, and powerful tackles capitalize on his bendy rush angles to put him on the turf. Ezeiruaku’s production, suddenness and feel for pass rushing warrant an early choice.
33. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The 6' 0", 206-pound Burden requires some projection, as he spent his final season at Missouri used largely as a slot receiver and gadget player. He’s not an overly nuanced route-runner and didn’t do himself many favors in finding open spots against zone coverage, but Burden is a sudden athlete with strong hands and a physical demeanor after the catch. A former five-star recruit, he’s a playmaker—but how he gets the ball, be it as a pure wideout or motion player, is a question.
34. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Slender but twitchy at 5' 11" and 183 pounds, Hairston has the instincts, footwork and fluidity to thrive in both man and zone systems. He timed a 4.28 40-yard dash at the combine, and his speed and burst are evident on film. Hairston is confident and smart, which enables him to play man coverage and balance responsibilities in zone. He had five interceptions with two pick-sixes in 2023. He provides very little in run support, but in coverage, he has the athleticism and refinement to be a starter.
35. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Toting a compact frame at 5' 10" and 202 pounds, Henderson has a balanced skill set. He has quality vision, quick feet, tremendous acceleration and a willingness to finish runs. Henderson is difficult to bring down once he reaches the second level, has natural hands as a pass catcher and is a strong, fundamentally sound blocker. A four-year starter and team captain in 2024, Henderson is reliable and consistent on and off the field, and his ability to win with quickness, power and instincts make him a safe bet to be a productive professional.
36. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The first-team All-American had 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season, and he has the strength, quickness and production to be a quality pro. He holds the point of attack and can get off blockers in time to stop the run. But Nolen’s hand usage and pass-rush repertoire aren’t where they need to be. He exposes his body to blockers too often and struggles finding a counter. He has trouble against double teams and can be moved out of rushing lanes. There are highs and lows on Nolen’s tape—he’s uber talented but has kinks to work out at the next level.
37. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Conerly has started at left tackle each of the past two years but has experience protecting quarterbacks’ blind and strong sides. He’s quick and smooth-footed in his kick slide as a pass protector, and when he wins the race to first contact, he’s difficult to beat—he allowed only one sack in 2024. Conerly has enough strength to drive defensive ends out of rushing lanes and help spring big runs. The 6' 5", 311-pounder struggles anchoring against power rushers and is only average in space as a run blocker. Conerly has the requisite tools to play tackle, though he may need some seasoning before being thrown into the fire.
38. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The 6' 3", 334-pound Williams spent much of his time at 3-technique on Ohio State’s defensive line. Nimble and powerful at the point of attack, Williams is a quality run defender who can reset the line of scrimmage and get off blocks to make plays. He has enough pop in his hands to routinely displace blockers, though he struggles at times to anchor against double teams. Williams can condense pockets, but he’s an inconsistent pass rusher due to high pad level and a lack of counter moves. He had only 2.5 sacks and one quarterback hit in 2024.
39. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Dart checks a lot of boxes. He has the arm talent to make every throw, and he routinely threads tight windows on the perimeter and over the middle. He has a good feel for pressure with the athleticism to navigate the pocket, and he’s a threat with his legs primarily as a scrambler but with the occasional designed run mixed in. Dart can create out of structure, he’s accurate on the move and showed he can work through reads. But his accuracy is sporadic, and he struggles with pressure bearing down. Dart didn’t work under center at Ole Miss, which will create another learning curve. There are traits to work with but also concerns to address—and he likely needs at least one year to fix them.
40. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
Jackson started nine games at left tackle in place of the injured Josh Simmons last season, but he’s better suited at guard, where he earned 31 starts from 2022 to ’24. The 6' 4", 315-pounder has smooth feet to redirect and anchor as a pass blocker, and he’s an explosive mover when pulling and climbing in the run game. Jackson is best suited for a wide-zone scheme where he can get in space and seal rushing lanes.
41. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Higgins is a big-bodied receiver with long strides, suddenness and elusiveness after the catch. Higgins, who stands 6' 4" and 214 pounds, is a physically imposing receiver with 33⅛-inch arms, creating a friendly window for quarterbacks. He’s quick, fluid and clean entering and exiting breaks, and while he’s not a burner, his stride length helps him accelerate past corners downfield. Higgins is strong and competitive at the catch point, and he’s an above average wideout in contested-catch situations. Higgins has the size, physicality, hands and nuance to be a quality starting receiver early at the next level.
42. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Johnson carries a physically impressive 6' 1", 224-pound frame, but he wins more with instincts and footwork than strength. Still, he drives his legs in piles to generate additional yards, and he can bounce off linebackers and safeties to hit big runs. Johnson’s 4.57 40-yard dash doesn’t do justice to his explosiveness, and he’s a capable pass catcher out of the backfield. Johnson’s lack of high-end power and quickness coupled with an unreliable history as a blocker may lower his stock, but he keeps offenses ahead of schedule and offers home run potential.
43. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Teams searching for press-man corners should be intrigued by Thomas, who has an imposing frame at 6' 2½" and 197 pounds. With his 32⅜-inch arms, Thomas is physical at the line of scrimmage and disruptive during routes. He’s instinctive with quality reactionary quickness, and his 14 pass breakups over the past two seasons highlight his ability to find and play the ball, though he had only one career interception. Thomas isn’t overly fluid or twitchy, and he’s still growing as a tackler and run defender. But with his suffocating length and physicality, Thomas has a chance to be a quality starter in a press-man system.
44. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
An electrifying athlete who projects best as a slot receiver with punt return ability, the 5' 10", 194-pounder is a sudden mover with the speed to take the top off defenses, the toughness to secure passes over the middle and the playmaking to hit home runs any time he touches the ball. At the combine, he clocked a 4.39 40-yard dash while eclipsing 41 inches in the vertical jump and 11' in the board jump. He’s twitchy and fluid during routes, and he leaves his breaks with terrific burst. Noel is strong, competitive and has good body control at the catch point, allowing him to make difficult catches in traffic. After the catch, he has quality contact balance, vision and acceleration—which translates to the return game, where he averaged 15.3 yards per punt return in 2024. He should be an early playmaker.
45. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Schwesinger’s meteoric three-year rise from walk-on to first-team All-American was spearheaded by an impressive mix of athleticism, instincts and size. At 6' 2½" and 243 pounds, Schwesinger has the speed, fluidity and footwork to cover significant ground in zone coverage and make plays laterally against the run. He’s smart, processes quickly and fills gaps well when playing the run. Schwesinger’s pure take-on ability against blockers isn’t advanced, and he needs to get stronger at the next level. But his blend of range, instincts, tackling and special teams background should get him drafted early on Day 2.
46. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Physical and aggressive at 6' 0" and 221 pounds, Judkins eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three collegiate campaigns. He’s a decisive runner who hits his top gear quickly and can collect yards inside and outside, though he lacks breakaway speed and elusiveness in space. Judkins is a power-oriented runner who’s adept at lowering his shoulder, running through arm tackles and falling forward after contact. While not a high-end pass catcher, he’s functional out of the backfield and a physical, willing blocker.
47. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Amos checks the physical boxes for a professional corner, measuring 6' 1" and 195 pounds with 31¼-inch arms. He timed a 4.43 40-yard dash and logged three interceptions and 13 pass breakups at Ole Miss in 2024. Amos is patient in press, agile enough to mirror routes and has the length and transitional quickness to disrupt passing lanes. He’s still growing in run support and developing his feel for balance in zone, but Amos has the size, athleticism and skill set to appeal to both press-man and Cover 3 teams.
48. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
An athletic tight end who’s made big plays under bright lights since he was a freshman, Taylor has soft hands and moves well linearly. He struggles finishing through contact in contested-catch situations, has room to grow with his fundamentals as a blocker and isn’t a high-level separator as a route-runner. But for offenses that want their tight ends to be reliable underneath targets with the speed to generate yards after catch and occasionally help create explosive plays over the middle, Taylor is a strong candidate.
49. Femi Oladejo, edge, UCLA
After starting his college career as an off-ball linebacker, Oladejo transitioned to the edge in 2024—and flourished. He’s physical, has a quick first step and uses strong hands to set the edge and snatch blockers. The 6' 3", 259-pounder is fluid dropping into coverage and has the range to make plays in pursuit. He’s more advanced with his pass rushing moves than expected, but he’s still refining his attack and nuance. Oladejo may not offer immediate production off the edge, though his strong Senior Bowl and steady progression throughout the season offer optimism for his upside.
50. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
A prototypical move tight end, Arroyo is a big-bodied target at 6' 5" and 250 pounds with 33-inch arms. He’s an athletic player with above-average suddenness and fluidity to his routes, and he can win as a big slot, H-back and in-line tight end. He has soft hands, good concentration and a wide catch radius, allowing him to make catches from a variety of angles. Arroyo is a willing blocker but needs to get stronger and more refined to be a viable option in the trenches at the next level. He sustained a torn ACL in 2022 that also impacted his ’23 season, limiting him to 11 games across two years. But when he’s healthy, Arroyo has the tools to be an impactful pass catcher.
51. Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas
A physical specimen at 6' 6" and 264 pounds, Jackson impressed at the combine with a 4.68 40-yard dash and 40.5-inch vertical jump. He’s quick laterally, can win around the corner with fast, effective hands and is strong enough to extend and hold the line of scrimmage. Jackson also has the change of direction to beat tackles inside when they overset. He lacks leverage and struggles anchoring when knocked off balance, and big, strong tackles will cause trouble for him. But Jackson, who had 6.5 sacks each of the past two years as an All-SEC honoree, is still growing into his skill set and has the traits and flashes to inspire confidence.
52. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Before missing the second half of the season due to a torn labrum in his left hip, Morrison was a projected first-round pick due to his natural cover skills and ball production—he had nine interceptions across 2022 and ’23. Mostly a boundary corner, Morrison has smooth feet, fluid hips and quality route recognition to help stay in position with receivers. He’s also fast enough to carry receivers vertically. If healthy, the 6' 0", 193-pounder should be an early starter on the perimeter.
53. TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
There’s a lot to like about the 6' 4", 297-pound Sanders, who’s quick, athletic and powerful. He can side-stop and work across the face of blockers, and his active hands feature an effective swipe move to knock away blockers’ hands. Sanders also flashes a grab-and-pull, bull rush, and swim move as a pass rusher. He can play in both odd and even fronts, though he may be best used as a 3-technique. Sanders struggles holding ground against double teams and down blocks, and he has too many pass-rush snaps with little impact. But his effort, athleticism and heavy hands create an intriguing long-term profile, and his 33 pressures in 2024 offer hope that he’s capable of making an early impact.
54. Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue
Mbow started his college career at guard before kicking to right tackle for the past two seasons. His NFL future will likely be inside, as his 32-inch arms are well below most teams’ thresholds for tackle. The 6' 4", 303-pounder is explosive off the ball and out of his stance, and his down blocks generate movement to open lanes. He has quick feet to mirror in pass protection, and he’s a fluid mover at the second level. His hands are sporadic in pass protection—he can get loopy and land low or outside—and when defensive linemen get into his body, he struggles anchoring at initial contact. Mbow’s athleticism and comfort in space make him a strong fit for a zone offense.
55. Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State
Carrying a sturdy 6' 4", 260-pound build, Sawyer is a strong, physical 4-3 defensive end who sets a firm edge and can condense pockets with his power—he had 63 quarterback pressures in 2024. He lacks quickness and speed, though both attributes look better when he kicks inside on passing downs, and his rushes from the edge take too long to get home. Sawyer’s motor runs hot, and his College Football Playoff run—4.5 sacks in four games—shows he’s built for big moments. Sawyer won’t be for everyone, but he has a safe floor as an early-down run stopper with a chance to generate pressure.
56. Xavier Watts, safety, Notre Dame
Watts won the Nagurski Award given annually to the nation’s top defender in 2023 and earned consensus All-American honors in ’24. The 6' 0", 204-pound Watts has terrific instincts and elite ball skills—he tied for the FBS lead with seven interceptions in ’23 and was tied for second with six takeaways in ’24. Watts is rangy, can roam centerfield and has experience playing in the nickel, though his subpar feet in man coverage may keep him out of the slot as a pro. Watts is an urgent, aggressive run defender, which leads to poor angles, frustrating missed tackles and big plays the other way. Still, Watts projects as a difference-maker on the back end.
57. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Grant is a highly athletic left tackle with a good proportional build—6' 5 and 311 pounds with 34¾-inch arms. Grant fires off the ball and will be a strong fit for zone-rushing teams due to his proficiency climbing to the second level and attaching himself to linebackers. He has fluid hips and can seal rushing lanes. In pass protection, Grant’s quick feet and length offer a high ceiling, but his punch timing, pad level and anchor ability are still progressing, and he may struggle early against power rushers.
58. Jared Wilson, center, Georgia
Wilson is a zone-specific center with tremendous movement skills. He’s fluid and quick-footed, which helps him mirror athletic pass rushers and smoothly climb to the second level as a run blocker. Wilson, a second-team All-SEC pick as a first-year starter in 2024, can displace defensive linemen at the point of attack. He’s inexperienced and has average size at 6' 3" and 310 pounds with 32⅜-inch arms, but Wilson’s fiery hands, twitchy athleticism and comfort in space translate favorably to a zone offense.
59. Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
The 6' 3", 257-pound Scourton is a strong edge setter who has a loose lower half and quality change of direction to make plays in the backfield against the run and threaten both edges of tackles as a pass rusher. Pairing instincts with effort and physical tools, Scourton produced at a high clip—he recorded 29 tackles for loss and 15 sacks over the past two seasons. He lacks elite quickness and explosiveness, and he’s not going to overwhelm blockers with speed or power. However, Scourton is a nuanced, productive and competitive defender who should be able to contribute early.
60. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
Williams ranked fourth in the FBS with 14 touchdown catches, a byproduct of his ability to hit big plays but also win in tight quarters. He’s sudden and snappy during routes, and he wins leverage and beats cornerbacks with his burst and short-area quickness. The 5' 11", 190-pound Williams, who timed a 4.4 40-yard dash at the combine, is a quality vertical separator with fast feet, and he has solid contact balance with the ball in his hands. His ball skills are questionable—he struggles finishing through contact and in contested-catch situations—and he’s still growing in the nuances of route running . But Williams has the speed, athleticism and playmaking potential to impact an offense and return unit.
61. Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
An uber-athletic 6' 3", 290-pounder, Turner plays with a nonstop motor and has the frame and skill set to fit in various fronts. Turner exudes energy, and his hands and feet rarely stop moving during his rushes. He’s a solid run defender who moves well to the perimeter and can set the tone at the punch, but he struggles anchoring against double-teams. Turner needs to expand the efficiency of his hands and grow his pass-rush arsenal for better rush productivity—he had only two sacks in 2024, though he had six the year before. If Turner becomes more nuanced with his hands and approach, he has the athleticism and effort to be a quality NFL defender.
62. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
A three-year starter at Clemson before spending his final collegiate season at Texas, Mukuba is a twitchy, aggressive safety with tremendous ball skills—he had five interceptions in 2024, tied for the fourth most in the FBS. Mukuba, who timed a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, is fast enough to close cushions in space. He’s sudden and can break down well in space, though his urgent playstyle fosters missed tackles at times. While he’s undersized at 5' 11" and 186 pounds, Mukuba hits hard enough to dislodge passes from receivers. Mukuba has solid instincts, though his eye discipline and feel in zone coverage failed him at times. He projects as a quality starter on the back end.
63. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Slippery after the catch with the speed to hit big plays, the 6' 0", 205-pounder is a reliable target with quality ball skills and hand-eye coordination. Royals blends adequate suddenness with minor movements during routes to create space, but he’s less of an explosive separator and more of a tempo-oriented, in-rhythm option. Utah State heavily utilized Royals on screens, and his vision and contact balance gives him the chance to be a successful playmaker at the NFL level. He’s smart, strong and steady—which gives him a good chance to see the field on Sundays.
64. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
The 6' 3", 305-pound Farmer has impressive length with 35-inch arms, and his powerful hands enable him to push pockets and hold the point of attack against the run. He’s not an explosive athlete nor a nuanced rusher with his hands—he’s best as a bull rusher and struggles if he stalls—but Farmer’s size and power have a place on the interior of professional defensive lines. Farmer has nine sacks over the past two seasons and may be able to offer early help with collapsing pockets.
65. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Big and athletic at 6' 6" and 331 pounds, Ersery is quick out of his stance, strong at the punch and scheme-versatile. He allowed only 13 pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack in 2024, his third year as a starter. Ersery has the foot quickness to mirror speed rushers and he generates adequate movement off the line of scrimmage as a run blocker. A three-year starter at left tackle, Ersery may be better suited to play on the right side as a pro—he lacks high-level bend and has limited margin for error due to below average recovery skills.
66. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
Strictly a rotational player, Norman-Lott started only five of his 44 college appearances. But the 6' 2", 291-pounder has a clear role at the next level as a disruptive interior pass rusher. He has a quick first step, active hands and a nonstop motor that allows him to make quarterbacks uncomfortable. Norman-Lott has lots of power and jolt in his punch, and he’s stout at the point of attack against the run. He struggles sustaining bull rushes, and he may be scheme-specific, but interior rushers with his explosiveness, fluidity, effort and quality hand usage aren’t common in this class.
67. Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
A 37-game starter at right guard and two-time first-team All-SEC, Ratledge blends experience and pedigree with a physical 6' 6½", 308-pound frame, culminating in a safe floor. Ratledge brings a mauler mentality and has the strength to support it, paving significant holes in the run game. He impressed athletically at the combine and should be scheme-versatile between power and zone systems. Despite his size, he lacks elite length, and his 32¼-inch arms occasionally get him in trouble with pad level and punch timing. Ratledge has the strength, athleticism, instincts and competitiveness to start at guard for a long time.
68. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
The 25-year-old played seven collegiate seasons, and his last at Louisville was the first in which he exceeded eight appearances. Age and injuries aside, Shough is a fluid, talented passer with impressive velocity, and he can make every throw. He can hit vertical shots and can extend plays when the pocket breaks down. Shough needs to hasten his processing quickness and tighten his threshold for acceptable throwing windows, but he enters the NFL with a good blend of physical and intangible tools.
69. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Uber-productive in Ole Miss’s up-tempo, run-pass option-heavy offense, Harris earned second-team All-American honors in 2024. The 6' 2", 205-pounder has the speed to threaten defenses vertically, and his instincts and feel created lots of quick-hitting completions underneath for the Rebels. Harris has 31⅞-inch arms, and his catch radius allows him to get to passes that others can’t, but he’s battled drops. He’s still a work in progress as a route-runner, though he’s a smooth mover with flashes of nuance and took positive steps from 2023 to ’24. Harris’s blend of size, speed and instincts give him the ceiling of a starting receiver at the next level.
70. Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/OG, Arizona
Savaiinaea primarily played right tackle at Arizona, but the 6' 4", 324-pounder is better suited to play guard at the next level. He has plenty of length with 33⅞-inch arms, and his reach allows him to win the punch when he times it right. Savaiinaea has adequate lateral range in pass sets, but inside speed counters are tough for him to counteract. As a run blocker, he struggles to keep his legs moving, though he displaces defenders on down blocks. The wide-bodied Savaiinaea has a chance to start inside as a pro.
71. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
The 6' 4", 305-pounder has the versatility to play inside and outside in various fronts, and his blend of strong hands and lateral quickness creates an intriguing pass-rush profile. Alexander can win with a bull rush, swim move and club, and his power helps him hold the point of attack against the run. He has only nine career sacks, and his rushes are too often neutralized for a player with his mix of traits. However, with his 34-inch arms, position flexibility and power, Alexander hasn’t yet reached his full potential.
72. Kyle Kennard, DE, South Carolina
The 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Kennard’s stat sheet—11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss—jumps off the page. He’s a twitchy rusher with expanding moves, and he can transfer speed to power. Kennard, who stands 6' 4" and 254 pounds, is lanky with 34-inch arms, and he keeps blockers off his body with his length. But when tackles beat Kennard to the punch, he struggles staying on track, and he doesn’t have many counters at this point. Kennard is a subpar run defender who struggles to shed blocks. He has the quickness, hand usage and pedigree to be an early threat on passing downs, but the rest of his game needs refining.
73. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
A two-time team captain with elite athleticism and an explosive right arm, Milroe has the physical and intangible traits to be an NFL quarterback—but his sporadic accuracy, processing quickness and pocket presence leave much to be desired. Milroe is a weapon as a runner; his 6' 2", 217-pound frame is hard to bring down, and his 4.45 40-yard dash makes him hard to catch. Milroe throws a quality deep ball and is capable of hitting big plays with his arm and legs each snap, but his decision-making, field vision and willingness to stand in the pocket need to improve before he takes legitimate reps on Sundays.
74. Nohl Williams, CB, California
Williams led the FBS with seven interceptions, a nod to his high-level instincts and ball skills. Williams has average speed—he timed a 4.50 40-yard dash—and overall athletic traits, but he’s physical, competitive, aggressive and a willing tackler. Williams was frequently flagged for pass interference and holding, but it’s the nature of his play style. The 6' 0", 194-pounder has the ball skills and mentality to be an impact defender at the next level in spite of his lack of elite athleticism.
75. J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State
The 6' 4", 265-pounder is a strong, physical defender with heavy, effective hands to displace blockers in both the run and pass game. Tuimoloau, who had 6.5 sacks in Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, went from an adequate pass rusher to a game-changer in his final month of college. He’s a power-oriented pass rusher with a budding tool box to work around the edges of tackles, but his average athletic traits limit his pathways to creating pressure. Tuimoloau earned first-team All-Big Ten honors three times, and he’ll enter the NFL with a high floor as an impact player on rushing downs.
76. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
There aren’t many bigger or more experienced players in the class than Collins, who stands 6' 6" and 332 pounds, has 34⅝-inch arms and appeared in 64 games across five seasons at Texas. He’s strong at the point of attack, holds up against double-teams and has the pop in his hands to displace offensive linemen and finish against ballcarriers. As a pass rusher, Collins has active, powerful hands and blends a spin move, but he doesn’t consistently generate pressure. Collins can play inside and outside on the defensive line, and he’s a ready-made run defender with upside on passing downs.
77. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
Smooth, fluid and explosive, Parrish has the athletic tools to play press and off coverage from both the nickel and perimeter. The 5' 10", 191-pounder struggles at the top of routes against bigger, stronger receivers, and he doesn’t bring much in run defense. However, Parrish’s route recognition, quick feet and fluid hips, paired with his 4.35 40-yard dash speed, helps him stay in position in man coverage and close cushions in zone.
78. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
Knight runs fast, hits hard and lets the offense hear him afterwards. At 6' 2" and 235 pounds, he clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine, and he makes plays in pursuit. The 25-year-old is more evasive than physical against blockers, but if offensive linemen get a hand on him, he struggles disengaging. If he’s kept clean and allowed to roam from sideline to sideline, Knight has the coverage fluidity and straight-line speed to be a defensive starter.
79. Princely Umanmielen, edge, Ole Miss
A long, wiry speed rusher at 6' 4" and 244 pounds, Umanmielen has a quick first step, long strides and quality bend at the top of rushes to affect quarterbacks. His production—22 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons—and length at 33⅞-inch arms are impressive, and his speed offers hope that his numbers will translate. Umanmielen lacks strength and physicality, and he needs to add more nuance to his rush plan. He’s taken noticeable strides over the past few seasons and still has room to grow, but Umanmielen may be relegated to a niche role as a speed-centric pass rusher.
80. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Winston is an athletic, rangy safety at 6' 1½" and 215 pounds. He played both single-high and in the box at Penn State, and his explosiveness translates well to both. He’s a physical, willing tackler who’s an active participant in the run game and fills appropriate holes. Winston’s instincts and recognition put him a step late at times in coverage and run defense, and he played only five quarters in 2024 due to a partially torn ACL.
81. Jordan Burch, edge, South Carolina
Burch is a strong, power-oriented defensive end at 6' 4" and 279 pounds. A former five-star recruit, Burch has a quick first step and good bend, which pairs with his power to create a solid foundation as a pass rusher. His game reached new heights in 2024, setting career highs with 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks while growing more refined with his hands. He’s still learning how to blend moves and maximize his hands, an issue that leaks into his run defense, as he struggles to win early in the rep. Burch has the physical tools and statistical ascent to excite teams about his upside, though he needs to keep developing his hands to reach it.
82. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
Skattebo immersed himself as a household name in college football this past season while running through defenders on the field and speaking with unabashed confidence off it. The 5" 9", 219-pounder is a condensed bowling ball who pairs power with elite contact balance. He’s a slippery, confident runner with good vision to routinely hit holes, and he’s a nightmare to bring down when he gets a head of steam. Long speed is Skattebo’s question—he gets to his top gear quickly and can rip explosive runs, just not finish them. But between his rushing traits and proven production as both a blocker and pass catcher, Skattebo has an intriguing three-down skill set.
83 Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan
Undersized at 6' 1 ⅞" and 249 pounds, Stewart is a revved-up pass rusher with a quick first step, fluid bend and the burst to finish at the quarterback. He’s stronger than given credit for, and he has effective reps as a speed-to-power rusher. Stewart lacks length with 31⅞-inch arms, which allows blockers to overwhelm him at times in the run game, and he needs to add counters to his rush plans. Stewart started his career at Coastal Carolina and set a school record with 12.5 sacks as a freshman, and he led Michigan with 8.5 sacks in 2024. He’s productive, plays with a hot motor and has the athleticism and power to generate pressure as a professional.
84. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Sampson carries a dense 5' 8", 200-pound build, and his blend of quickness, speed and contact balance makes him difficult to bring down. Sampson, the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, has quality vision and instincts. He doesn’t offer much on third downs—he caught only 20 passes in 2024 and has room to grow as a blocker—but Sampson is a natural, productive runner who can be part of a rotation as a rookie.
85. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The 6' 3", 233-pounder checks the size, speed, intelligence and production boxes. He timed a 4.52 40-yard dash, has tremendous anticipation and read-and-react skills and eclipsed 100 tackles in each of his final three seasons with the Sooners. Stutsman needs to improve his hands when taking on climbing blockers, and he’s subpar in both man and zone coverage. Stutsman can make an impact on early downs and special teams, but his four-down value hinges on whether he grows more adept at feeling routes in his zone.
86. Miles Frazier, OG, LSU
Frazier started 50 games across five seasons at LSU and played every offensive line position except center. The 6' 6", 317-pounder doesn’t have the length or athleticism to stick at tackle, but he’s a powerful blocker who can displace defenders in the run game. Frazier is adequate pulling and climbing, but he’s better suited in a power system where he doesn’t have to strain to reach the second level. He has quick enough feet to mirror in pass protection and prevent quick losses. With his strength, experience and functional athleticism, Frazier projects as a scheme-specific starting guard.
87. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Ayomanor’s time at Stanford was filled with highlight-reel grabs and big plays in key moments. He’s a well-built pass catcher at 6' 2" and 206 pounds, and his 32⅜-inch arms help him play above the rim to pull in acrobatic catches. Ayomanor flashes route nuance, and he has enough speed to challenge defenses vertically. But he also drops too many passes, isn’t a high-level separator, and lacks elite suddenness and quickness in his routes. Ayomanor competes in tight quarters and makes circus catches look routine, but he has significant room to grow in the mundane aspects of the position.
88. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
A pro-style quarterback at 6' 2" and 214 pounds, Ewers had a rollercoaster career at Texas. He had several impressive highs where his arm talent, accuracy, play extension and toughness were on full display. But he also hit deafening lows, marked by poor decision making, a lack of postsnap processing and failing to feel and adapt to pressure in the pocket. When he’s kept clean and feeling confident, Ewers has the arm strength and ball placement to lead impressive drives. But between injury concerns—he’s missed at least two games each of the past three seasons—and worrisome inconsistencies, he’s a complicated evaluation with a future heavily dependent on his coaching staff.
Bond predicted he’d run a 4.2 40-yard dash and drew criticism when he timed just a 4.39, but his speed and acceleration are legitimate attributes. He’s sudden and fluid, runs sharp routes, can threaten defenses at all three levels and is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. But the 5' 11", 180-pounder struggles against bigger, stronger press corners, and his athletic traits haven’t translated to production—he’s caught only 99 passes in his career. Teams will need to feel comfortable off the field with Bond, who turned himself into police on an outstanding sexual assault warrant April 10 but later sued his accuser.
90. Bradyn Swinson, edge, LSU
A power-based rusher who had 8.5 sacks in 2024, Swinson uses his heavy hands to knock back tackles and condense pockets. He sets a firm edge, closes quickly in read-and-react situations and can get off blocks to make tackles against the run. The 6' 4", 255-pounder isn’t overly athletic, and he needs to refine his pass-rush plan and add more nuance to his rushes. But with his size, strength and pedigree, Swinson has the tools to make his way into a rotation early in his career.
91. Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
The 6' 6", 336-pound Belton played left tackle at North Carolina State but will need to transition to the right side in the NFL. He has 34-inch arms and is powerful enough to put defenders on the ground in the run game—he hunts pancakes. But Belton’s punch timing and initial placement is sporadic, allowing defensive ends to push him back and re set the line of scrimmage. He’s not quick-footed in pass protection and struggles to mirror counter moves. Belton needs grooming with his hand usage and footwork, but he has the size and physicality to intrigue offensive line coaches.
92. Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
A four-year starter at West Virginia, Milum spent his freshman year at right tackle before switching to left tackle for his final three campaigns—and he didn’t allow a sack on the left side. But with 32⅛-inch arms, Milum will likely be forced to kick inside to guard as a pro. The 6' 6½", 313-pounder has strong hands, quick eyes and a steady anchor in pass protection, and he creates movement in the run game. Milum’s lack of length stresses his punch timing and placement, both of which are inconsistent, and he’s too often knocked off balance. Milum is athletic and controlled enough to pull and climb, and while he didn’t play guard in either high school or college, his skill set should translate to a variety of schemes.
93. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
The 5' 9½", 205-pound James is quick, sudden and uses a low center of gravity to absorb hits and keep rolling. He’s difficult to tackle as a result of his contact balance, strong lower half and lateral agility. James has loose ankles and makes good reads in one-cut situations, though his vision between the tackles runs hot and cold. James is a willing blocker, urgent runner and capable but not dynamic pass catcher. While he may never be a feature back, James projects well as a change-of-pace runner who can hit big plays.
94. Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville
Gillotte, who stands 6' 3" and 264 pounds, is a productive power rusher with strong hands and leg drive. He notched 11 sacks in 2023 and added another 4.5 in ’24. Gillotte doesn’t win much with speed, though he can bend and get around the corner when his club knocks tackles off balance. He lacks a counter when his bull rush stalls, and he can be driven out of rushing lanes by strong tackles. Gillotte has 31⅞-inch arms, a disadvantage, but his power will translate to the next level where he figures to spend time as a 4-3 defensive end.
95. Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Hamilton is quick off the snap and packs a powerful punch at 6' 3" and 299 pounds. He’s a solid lateral mover who can make plays down the line of scrimmage against the run, and he’s seasoned with 57 games of experience. Hamilton doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher—he had a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2024 and finished his Buckeyes career with eight—and he struggles anchoring against double-teams. Hamilton is a quality run defender who’s quick and strong enough to be disruptive if he develops his hands and rush plan.
96. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
Sanker, who stands 6' 0" and 206 pounds, looks the part of an NFL safety and has the athleticism—4.48 40-yard dash and 10' 8" broad jump—to match. A two-time first-team All-ACC selection, Sanker is a rangy safety who flies downhill with violent intentions. He overcooks it at times and takes overaggressive pursuit angles, putting him in disadvantageous spots as a tackler. Sanker has only two career interceptions, but he’s anticipatory in both man and zone coverage and has the burst and feel to close on the ball—he had 11 pass breakups in 2023 and four in ’24. Sanker is also a quality gunner, and his blend of size, speed, production and multi-phase versatility should get him on the field early.
97. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
An athletic tight end who notched a 4.63 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical jump at the combine, Ferguson played in 53 games across four seasons at Oregon. He finished his career as the Ducks’ all-time leader in catches (134) and touchdowns (16) by a tight end due to his athleticism, ball skills and intelligence. Ferguson is a loose mover during routes, can separate with physicality and breaks tackles after the catch due to his strong lower half. The 6' 5", 247-pounder runs hot and cold with his commitment to blocking, and he needs to tighten his hands and feet to grow into a serviceable blocker in the NFL.
98. Jack Bech, WR, TCU
The 6' 1", 214-pound Bech is a physical, well-built receiver with reliable hands and standout ball skills. He’s a quality ball tracker downfield and is comfortable working over the middle. Bech can play inside and outside, and while he’s not sudden or explosive after the catch, he’s tough to bring down due to his strength, balance, body control and feel for space. Bech isn’t a loose or twitchy mover when entering or exiting breaks, but his physicality at the catch point helps him finish. He projects well as a reliable possession receiver in the middle of a receiver room.
99. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
Tuten lit up the combine, running a 4.32 40-yard dash and posting a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He’s best suited for a wide zone offense where he can use his speed in space, and he doesn’t waste much movement when he puts his foot in the ground and turns up field. Tuten has a strong lower body and can run through arm tacklers, and he flashes contact balance. Ball security is a concern, as he had nine fumbles the past two seasons, and he didn’t produce much as a pass catcher apart from dump-offs. Tuten brings early special teams potential, as he returned two kicks for touchdowns in 2023.
100. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Porter has a safe floor as a standout special-teamer, as he blocked four punts in his six-year career at Iowa State and impressed as a gunner. The 6' 3", 195-pounder ran a 4.30 40-yard dash, and his blend of size, speed, fluidity and range creates an enticing projection at corner, where he started for the first time collegiately in 2024. His footwork and route recognition need improvement, as does his strength, tackling and ability to contain in run support. But Porter should be able to make plays on special teams while he develops as a corner.
101. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Aggressive with an urgent play style, Reed can run the alley and has a quick trigger working downhill. He’s unreliable in coverage and shouldn’t be tasked with playing deep zones, but he has the size, physicality and instincts to make a living in the box and on special teams.
102. Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
A two-year starter at left guard, Fairchild is athletic and fleet-footed, helping him make blocks on the move and adjust to counters in pass protection. He lacks high-end strength, but in a zone system that values movement skills, Fairchild can grow into being a starter.
103. Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
Loose and rangy with the speed to play single-high, Bowman finished his college career with 11 interceptions and three pick-sixes. He’s instinctive, proficient in man coverage and can make plays at all three levels. The 5' 10", 192-pounder lacks size and length, which hurts his open-field tackling and ability to cover physical pass catchers. Still, he has starter-level traits and production, and his ballhawk background warrants a strong look at the end of Day 2.
104. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
Helm set off warning sirens with a 4.84 40-yard dash at the combine, which he later said was due to a sprained ankle. He plays much faster than that, and he’s a smooth mover with soft hands. Helm is a willing blocker with the chance to be a three-down player, though he needs to get stronger.
105. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
An ultra productive pass catcher with experience as a returner, Horton has the athleticism, ball skills and route running to be a dependable pro. He’s thin at 6' 2 ½" and 196 pounds, and he struggles against physicality as a result. But Horton, a two-time team captain, has the talent and intangibles to see the field early.
106. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
The 6' 0", 206-pound Ransom is a physical, instinctive safety who can play the run in the box and cover tight ends in space. He’s not overly explosive and needs to refine his balance and angles as a tackler. But Ransom has the size, strength and aggression to be an enforcer on the back end.
107. CJ West, DT, Indiana
An athletic, instinctual player with a future as a 3-technique defensive tackle, West had a strong predraft process at the East-West Shrine Bowl and combine. He has violent hands and quick feet to win single-block opportunities as a pass rusher, though the 6' 1", 316-pounder lacks length with just 31½-inch arms. West is an ascending prospect who improved throughout 2024 and has the athleticism and motor to keep growing as a professional.
108. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Giddens, who rushed for over 2,500 yards across his final two seasons, is a physical and productive runner at 6' 0" and 212 pounds. He has good vision, adequate balance and elusiveness. Giddens ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine, but his tape didn’t show breakaway speed or burst, and he’s not as powerful as his size suggests. Giddens is instinctive, reliable and consistent, and he can be a solid piece in a rotation.
109. Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
A four-year starter at right tackle, the 6' 7½", 303-pound Lundt lacks ideal tackle length with 32⅝-inch arms, but he’s a strong, athletic blocker who can slide to guard if needed. Lundt has quality grip strength to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage, he’s quick enough to mirror inside moves and he’s potent working to the second level. Lundt plays with urgency and physicality—he wants to finish blocks, and he routinely does. Lundt’s lack of length generates concerns about his ability versus speed rushers at the next level, and he lost balance in pass sets due to his reach issues at UConn.
110. Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
He’s undersized at 6' 0½" and 282 pounds, and his 31⅜-inch arms have adverse impacted his punch consistency and finishing ability. Peebles plays with good pad level—gets low and drives through offensive linemen. He’s twitchy off the snap with fluid movements; he’s quick laterally and has an effective spin move. Peebles largely played 3-technique and 1-technique but saw snaps anywhere from outside linebacker to nose tackle.
111. Logan Brown, OT, Kansas
Big and athletic but raw and in need of development, the 6' 6", 311-pound Brown has five-star pedigree and the talent to outplay his draft slot. He’s long with 33⅞-inch arms, has quick feet, is powerful at the punch and can make blocks on the move. But with only one year as a starter, the 24-year-old needs to find consistency, balance, body control and instincts at the next level.
112. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green State
Fannin had the most productive year by a tight end in FBS history, setting records with 117 catches for 1,555 receiving yards. He’s only 20, and Fannin’s ball skills, linear speed and toughness after the catch give him a solid baseline entering the NFL. Fannin, however, is stiff when he changes directions, which limits his route range and upside, and the 6' 3", 241-pounder won’t provide much of a boost as a run blocker.
113. Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Loaded with physical talent, the 6' 4", 222-pound Williams is lightning in a bottle with the ball in his hands. He’s strong, fast and elusive, and Williams can stack corners vertically. Williams, however, has inconsistent hands and is behind the curve as a route runner. He should add a playmaking element to an offense, but his traits give him the ceiling to be much more if he adds nuance.
114. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
A three-year starter with special teams experience, the 6' 2", 224-pound Mondon is loose and athletic. He’s at his best in space—he’s fast and a solid open field tackler. Mondon is a standout coverage linebacker and can cover tight ends at the next level. His hands flash power against blockers, but he’s not going to overwhelm offensive linemen with his strength. Mondon lacks elite instincts and diagnostic skills, which slows his run fits, but he has the traits and pedigree to be a four-down player.
115. Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
McLaughlin tore his Achilles in practice and missed the final six games of the Buckeyes’ season, but he’s expected to be ready for the start of his rookie campaign. When healthy, the 6' 4", 304-pound McLaughlin is a heady, athletic center with phenomenal instincts and the movement skills to reach landmarks in space. He has short, 31-inch arms and lacks high-end power, but McLaughlin has the intangibles to be a quality piece in an offensive line room for several years.
116. Emery Jones Jr., OT/OG, LSU
Jones is physically impressive at 6' 5" and 315 pounds with 34¼-inch arms, and he has three years of starting experience at right tackle. Jones moves fluidly in space and has quick hands, but he may have to kick inside to guard due to his struggles with speed rushers and lack of balance and body control as a perimeter run blocker.
117. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Projected as a first-round pick entering the season due to his physical tools—he’s 6' 7" and 331 pounds with 34¼-inch arms and athleticism—Walker’s production sunk in 2024, with only 1.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He’s strong, quick-footed and flashes quality pass-rushing moves. But with a natural lack of leverage and a stiff lower half, Walker is too often knocked off balance and moved out of rushing lanes, and his motor runs hot and cold. Walker has the traits to significantly outplay his draft slot, but he has plenty of work to do.
118. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
McCord was ultra productive in his lone season at Syracuse after transferring from Ohio State, throwing for an ACC-record 4,779 yards. He’s a smart, accurate passer whose ball placement and touch on passes creates run-after-catch opportunities, and he reads defenses well presnap. McCord isn’t overly mobile, and his pocket poise and management is inconsistent, but he gets the ball where it needs to be. His arm is serviceable, and he can make the throws necessary to play at the next level—likely as a steady backup.
119. Sai'vion Jones, DE, LSU
Built like a traditional base defensive end, the 6' 5", 280-pound Jones wins with both speed, nuance and effort. He’s quick off the ball, is flexible enough to flatten at the top of his rushes and flashed inside counters when tackles over-set. Jones’s success as a run defender hinges on punch timing and whether he gets better at disengaging when tackles get their hands on him, but his pass rush tools should excite teams.
120. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
A towering presence at 6’8” and 316 pounds, Trapilo is an ascending talent who battles natural leverage disadvantages but wins with quality hands, an improving anchor and good instincts. Trapilo doesn’t generate much movement in the run game, but he sustains blocks and positions his body well to seal corners and connect at the second level. Trapilo is still developing, but his mix of traits and proven growth is encouraging.
121. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
The 6' 5", 258-pound Evans is an average athlete but he’s strong, competitive and has reliable hands. He may never be an explosive option in the passing game, but he’s capable of creating space with short-area burst and can finish in tight quarters. He’s a willing and potent blocker who can seal edges. Evans should be a solid complementary tight end who can play all three downs.
122. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
Neal eclipsed 1,000 yards each of his final three seasons and rushed for 49 touchdowns in his four-year career. He’s strong and physical at 5' 11" and 213 pounds, and his contact balance makes him difficult to bring down. He enters the NFL with lots of wear and tear, and he has some ankle stiffness when decelerating and changing directions in space. Neal’s 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine reflects his lack of an elite top gear. But he’s smart, productive and hard to tackle, which should earn him carries as a pro.
123. Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Strong is a smart, long outside corner with 53 appearances and seven career interceptions. Strong, who stands 6' 1" and 185 pounds and has 30⅞-inch arms, projects best as a zone corner, as his instincts and speedy side shuffle in bail technique allow him to be effective in deep thirds. He has average foot quickness and hip fluidity, and Strong doesn’t change direction at a high level, but his physicality and feel for route concepts helps keep him in position. He’s scheme-specific, but he has starter-level traits.
124. Barryn Sorrell, edge, Texas
Sorrell lacks high-end measurables at 6' 3" and 256 pounds with 32¼-inch arms, but he has strong hands, plays with good pad level and proved he can play in space for teams who view him as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Sorrell, who had six sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2024, struggles when he doesn’t win the punch, and his burst and change of direction won’t threaten NFL offensive linemen. But with his alignment versatility and ability to snatch opposing tackles and tight ends, Sorrell should be a steady rotational piece as a pro.
125. Jalen Rivers, OT/OG, Miami
Seasoned and versatile with 21 starts at left tackle and 10 starts at left guard, Rivers is strong and long at 6' 6", 319 pounds with 34⅞-inch arms. He’s strong and powerful at the punch but lacks foot quickness and range in space. Rivers is best suited to play guard in a power scheme at the next level.
126. Kobe King, LB, Penn State
An old-school linebacker with a two-down skill set, the 6' 1", 235-pound King is strong, instinctive and capable of beating linemen in single-block situations. King struggles in pursuit due to athletic limitations, and he’s not trustworthy in man coverage. But he has the tools to contribute on early downs and special teams.
127. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
A one-year starter at right tackle, Williams has the physical tools—he’s 6' 6" and 317 pounds with 34½-inch arms—and pop in his hands to grow into a starting-caliber strong-side protector. But his technique is raw, his feet are slow and his lower body is stiff. He’ll need to land with a coaching staff committed to development, but Williams has the traits to start in a power scheme.
128. Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska
Experienced with 60 games under his belt, the 6' 5", 288-pound Robinson is strong, explosive and versatile. He lacks length with 32 1/4-inch arms, and longer blockers control him in the run and pass when he’s engulfed. Robinson’s motor is always cranked, his hands are busy and he’s powerful enough to move blockers when he wins to first contact. He has a safe floor and is ready-made to contribute early as a pro.
129. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Carter fits the mold of modern NFL linebackers. The 6' 0", 231-pounder has sideline-to-sideline range, the quickness to evade blockers at the second level and he can cover running backs. Carter lacks high-end instincts and play recognition, and bigger, athletic linemen may prove troublesome for him at the second level. Carter, however, has the athletic tools to be a four-down player with a high ceiling if he improves his eyes.
130. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
Ingram-Dawkins has the physical and athletic tools to significantly outplay his draft slot, but he needs considerable help refining his game. With only one year of starting experience at Georgia, his hands, rush plan and instincts are raw. But the 6' 5", 276-pounder has the length, explosiveness, fluidity and lateral agility to win in three- and four-man fronts. He just needs assistance putting it all together.
131. Drew Kendall, C, Boston College
Kendall, a first-team All-ACC pick in 2024, simply plays center at a high level. He’s tough, laterally and linearly quick, gets to his spots in space, strikes defenders with good hands and has quality body control. The 6' 4", 308-pounder has shorter arms at 31¾-inches, and his lack of power and anchor may cause trouble on passing downs in the NFL. Kendall fits a zone-based offense where he can move and play in space.
132. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Instinctive with quality footwork, soft hands and the willingness to pick up blitzes, Etienne has a three-down skill set. His 4.42 40-yard dash impressed at the combine, though he plays with average burst and speed. Etienne will lower his shoulder and has the contact balance to absorb hits, but he doesn’t have a punishing style. Etienne may not have the tools to be a star, but he can do a little bit of everything and should find his way onto the field in the NFL.
133. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
Recruited as a safety before moving to linebacker as a freshman, Bassa is athletic, proficient in coverage and has the hands to free himself from blockers. As he steadies his trigger against the run and continues growing his play recognition inside, the ultra-communicative Bassa may grow into a starting-caliber weakside linebacker.
134. Jay Toia, DT, UCLA
Thickly built with broad shoulders, the 6' 2", 342-pound Toia is a space eater. He’s a nose tackle who holds the point against double teams, and despite having just three career sacks, he flashes pass-rush upside with aggressive hands and a strong bull rush. Toia isn’t laterally quick in run defense and needs to disengage quicker, but he has the makings of a steady rotational piece on the interior.
135. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
Gadsden started his college career as a receiver before transitioning to tight end and setting school records for both receptions and receiving yards at the position. The 6' 5", 243-pound Gadsden thrived as a big slot receiver, and his 33⅜-inch arms comprise a large catch radius make him a friendly target for quarterbacks. But Gadsden struggles sustaining blocks, lacks fluidity and quickness entering and exiting breaks and struggles creating separation.
136. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
A four-year starter at Ohio State, Burke is strong, competitive and fluid. The 5' 11", 186-pounder is physical and disruptive at the line of scrimmage in press coverage, and he’s a willing run defender who hits with power. His 4.48 40-yard dash reflects adequate play speed, but Burke allowed too many vertical shots, and he struggles mirroring quick movements in man coverage. Burke’s inconsistent route recognition and reactionary quickness may force him down man-heavy teams, but his experience, willingness to tackle and athletic acumen should appeal to zone teams.
137. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Smart, seasoned and versatile with two team captain nods, Moore is battle tested. He’s played a variety of spots on the back end and can be an asset on passing downs with his cover ability and ball skills. Moore is an average athlete who’s overwhelmed by blockers in the box. With his special teams experience and ability to play both nickel corner and two-high safety, Moore has the tools to carve out a long professional career—though he may never be an above-average starter.
138. Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
At 6' 1" and 222 pounds with 29⅞-inch arms, Paul struggles taking on and discarding blockers. But he’s a smooth-moving athlete who’s quick in pursuit, can evade blocks in space and plays extremely hard. His range translates well to blitzing and playing zone coverage, but he’s still rough around the edges in man coverage. If he’s kept clean, Paul has the athleticism and toughness to make his mark defensively—but he won’t be for everyone, and he’ll likely have to play his way up from special teams to defense.
139. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
A physical, big-bodied runner at 6' 0" and 217 pounds, Martinez is a bruiser inside who has better-than-expected lateral agility to make defenders miss between the tackles. He’s not an explosive mover linearly, though his 4.51 40-yard dash impressed at the combine. Martinez has quality footwork, runs hard and averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2024 despite his lack of burst. He projects as a power-oriented complement at the next level.
140. Caleb Rogers, OG, Texas Tech
Across four years at Texas Tech, Rogers started games at every offensive line spot except center, though most of his work was at tackle. In addition to his versatility, the 6' 5", 312-pounder’s profile features strong hands, anchor ability in pass protection and quality movement skills in space to climb and pull. Rogers isn’t overly quick in tight quarters and may struggle against speed rushers, he doesn’t generate much push off the ball as a run blocker and leverage will be an issue for him inside. He should start his pro career as a reserve lineman who can provide relief at multiple spots.
141. Jared Ivey, DE, Ole Miss
Big and productive with 12.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss over the past two seasons, the 6' 6", 274-pound Ivey has busy hands and enough quickness to win against both tackles and guards. Ivey battles a stiff lower body when changing directions, and he struggles holding ground at the point of attack against the run. He has the pass-rushing pedigree to make an impact on third downs, but he may never be a three-down player.
142. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
A patient runner with tremendous vision, Harvey is efficient, productive and has the wiggle to make defenders miss in tight spaces. Harvey’s well adept at stacking jump cuts and taking runs outside, though his average burst and top gear may hurt his effectiveness in that regard as a pro. The 5' 8", 205-pound Harvey is an average pass catcher and below-average blocker, but his contact balance and vision should make him a potent piece to a rotation.
143. Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
The 6' 2", 229-pound Simon has the size, instincts and cover skills to earn snaps, though he lacks high-end athletic tools and his 31¼-inch arms cause trouble completing tackles in space. Simon shined during Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, but he’ll likely start his career on special teams.
144. Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
A third-team All-ACC return specialist, Lane is a slot receiver who flips the switch to return mode each time he touches the ball. While undersized at 5' 10" and 191 pounds, Lane lit up the combine with a 4.34 40-yard dash, and his speed helps him rack up yards after the catch. Lane is physical and competitive with the ball in his hands, and he can be an offensive weapon early as a pro—but his lack of route nuance may restrict him from a full-time future on offense.
145. Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
The 6' 2", 312-pound Phillips is quick off the ball and strong at the point of attack, but he can be late to disengage, and his zero career sacks is concerning. Phillips has fiery hands to knock back tackles and flashes efficient pass-rush moves with a spin and swim. However, he’s short on instincts and struggles getting off blocks in time to make plays. Phillips has traits to work with, but his game is rough around the edges.
146. Maxen Hook, S, Toledo
Hook carries an illustrious résumé as a four-year starter, three-time first-team All-MAC selection and two-time captain. At 6' 0½" and 202 pounds with quality instincts and an urgent demeanor, Hook has the tools to play in the box and in a two-high system. He’s athletic, can make plays in pursuit and has cover ability on tight ends and receivers, though he lacks reactionary quickness and struggles mirroring routes in coverage. Hook should be an impact special teamer with the chance to eventually crack the rotation on the back end.
147. Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
An intriguing mid-round prospect due to his lanky build at 6' 1" and 190 pounds, Kone clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and has tremendous ball skills. He’s instinctive, athletic and tough, though his lack of transitional quickness allows space at the top of routes and may create a difficult learning curve. Kone has the physical talent to develop into a starter on the perimeter, but he shouldn’t be expected to play right away.
148. Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
Caldwell, who has a squatty build at 6' 2" and 332 pounds, is quick, fluid and strong at the punch. He can hold up at the point of attack, and despite failing to get a sack in 2024, he’s shown promise with power and athleticism as a pass rusher. He needs to hasten his disengagement time and add more to his pass-rush arsenal, but Caldwell could see snaps at nose tackle as a rookie.
149. Jackson Slater, OG/C, Sacramento State
Quick out of his stance and a smooth mover in space, the 6' 3", 305-pounder should appeal to zone blocking offenses as a reserve interior blocker. Slater is strong and competitive, but NFL defensive tackles will pose a significant challenge to his anchor, and he needs to grow technically before being thrown into the fire. He won’t wow physically or athletically, but he’s a steady lineman who has the chance to stick around for a long time.
150. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Riley boasts terrific ball production, snagging 15 interceptions across six seasons in college—he finished tied for fourth in the FBS with five takeaways at Middle Tennessee State in 2021. The 5' 11", 194-pounder is smooth-footed and fluid, and he’s fast enough to carry routes vertically. Riley primarily played off-zone, and he’s smart and athletic enough to cover multiple routes in his area. He can align inside and out, and he’s a willing participant in run defense. He lacks play strength, and it shows at the top of routes, where bigger receivers create space with their bodies. Riley should be a reserve corner early in his pro career.
151. Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
Big, strong and athletic, Howard carries national championship pedigree and swagger to the NFL. Howard has clean, repeatable mechanics and is tough in the pocket. Howard is reasonably accurate, but he lacks elite strength, doesn’t consistently go through progressions and needs to work on manipulating defensive backs to maximize his other tools. He projects as a steady backup.
152. Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
Broughton is a physically impressive interior pass rusher, standing 6' 5" and 311 pounds with 35-inch arms. He’s quick off the ball and wins with instincts, power, length and athleticism as a pass rusher. Broughton can make plays in pursuit against the run, but he stays attached to blocks for too long and is late getting disengaged. Broughton has a chance to see the field on third downs early in his career and could become a three-down player with growth as a run defender.
153. Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska
The 6' 5", 243-pound Fidone has an intriguing blend of tools. As a pass catcher, he runs smooth, athletic routes and can create space at the first two levels. Fidone has 34-inch arms and can play above the rim. He plays hard and is a capable blocker with upside as he fills out his frame. Fidone needs to get stronger to see more reps in-line, but he has starting-caliber traits.
154. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
Hunter is a physical runner who seeks contact and routinely breaks tackles. He has quality vision and is quick enough to get up field in one-cut spots, making him a fit for both zone and power systems. Hunter won’t bring much as a blocker or pass catcher, but he offers special teams ability—he’s experienced returning kicks, and he played 174 snaps in kick return coverage during his career.
155. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
Bryant has the ball production—35 passes defended and 13 interceptions—and athleticism to earn snaps on Sundays. He’s wiry at 6' 0" and 180 pounds, and he struggles against bigger receivers as a result, but Bryant has competitive toughness for days. He’s a smooth, instinctual corner who should appeal more to zone teams than man.
156. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
A talented ballcarrier who plays the game at an all-go level, Blue owns a big top gear—he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine—and can hit explosive plays each time he touches the ball. Blue, who caught 42 passes in 2024, is more than just a checkdown option in the pass game, and he can break angles at the second and third level as a runner. Blue is an unreliable blocker who lacks high-end vision, but if offenses can get him the ball in space, he can be a weapon.
157. Fadil Diggs, edge, Syracuse
Diggs impressed at the combine, running a 4.57 40-yard dash and posting a 10-feet, one-inch broad jump at 6' 4" and 257 pounds. He’s a three-time team captain—twice at Texas A&M in 2022 to ’23 and again at Syracuse in ’24—and he tallied 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks in ’24. He’s quick cutting across the face of blockers and has a swim move to match, and he can displace blockers with his hands. Diggs also played nearly 200 snaps as an off-ball linebacker in ’24. He’s not overly sudden nor loose when changing directions in space, doesn’t have a deep pass-rush arsenal and is spotty in his ball tracking and edge setting against the run. But Diggs has the size, versatility, athleticism and intangibles to carve out a solid professional career.
158. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida
A long and wide nose tackle at 6' 6" and 326 pounds, Jackson has powerful hands and occupies considerable space in the middle of the defensive line. He doesn’t offer much lateral range, and he has room to grow in discarding blockers. Jackson has minimal pass rush production with four sacks in 57 games, and he lacks a plan and deep bag of moves. But with his size and ability to hold up at the point of attack, Jackson offers a solid two-down option.
159. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
A traditional run-and-chase linebacker, the 5' 11½", 221-pound Martin flies from sideline to sideline. With his twitch and bend, Martin is effective working downhill and is a capable blitzer, but he struggles disengaging when blockers get their hands on him. Martin’s instincts and play recognition are subpar, which limits him in coverage and when filling gaps, making him a questionable projection in the middle of a defense. Martin, who clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine, has an NFL future on special teams but may lack the read-and-react ability to play significant snaps defensively.
160. Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
Dike is a high-motor receiver who does everything with urgency and intent. He is an impressive vertical receiver with the acceleration to get on corners’ toes and the speed to stack and separate downfield. Dike is a willing, competitive blocker who can play inside and outside, and he’s quick and fluid enough to snap off routes. He’s battled drop issues in the past. Dike, who timed a 4.34 40-yard dash at the combine, may be a deep threat only as a rookie, but he has a chance to open the field and hit explosive plays early in his pro career.
161. David Walker, edge, Central Arkansas
An FCS All-American who recorded 23 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2024, Walker’s lack of size—he’s 6' 1" and has 31 7/8-inch arms—may be a turn-off for some teams, but his powerful athleticism and rush nuance will be attractive to many others. At 263 pounds, he uses natural leverage and violent hands to jar offensive tackles at the punch, and he’s a reasonably fluid mover. Walker will face a steep learning curve against better—and bigger, stronger and quicker—competition, but he’s a quality player with tools that translate to a 3-4 scheme.
162. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Undersized at 5' 10" and 154 pounds, Johnson projects as a slot receiver with the route savvy and post-catch playmaking to hit big plays. He’s not a burner, but he can still win vertically. His size is a hindrance against physical corners, and his hands and ball skills leave a lot to be desired—he has too many drops and struggles in tight corners. Johnson can add a playmaking element, but his size and drop issues are worrisome.
163. Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
A twitchy, athletic corner with extensive experience at nickel, Ransaw lit up the combine with a 4.33 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump. He’s an impressive run defender who can play at the end of the line of scrimmage due to his strength at the punch and ability to leverage and discard blockers before making plays in space. Ransaw lacks route recognition and instincts in man coverage, though his foot quickness and range make him serviceable in zone. A move to safety should be considered for the 5' 11", 197-pound Ransaw, who’s certainly athletic, strong and tough enough to play on Sundays.
164. Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU
Thickly built at 6' 4" and 285 pounds, Roberts keeps his hands and feet moving through each phase in his rush plan. He attacks blockers with quality leverage and can knock back tackles at the punch, though Roberts won’t win much with twitch or quickness. Roberts was a team captain in 2024, collecting 17.5 sacks over the past two years, but his ‘tweener build coupled with a lack of high-end athleticism limits his ceiling at the next level.
165. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
Briningstool is smart, strong-handed and uncovers quickly against zone defenses. He’s light, measuring 6' 6" and 243 pounds, and lacks high-end length with 31½-inch arms. But he plays hard, has experience making blocks at the line of scrimmage and in space and brings an impressive pedigree of production—he had 99 catches for 1,028 yards over his past two seasons.
166. Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
A big-bodied tackle with experience on both the left and right sides, the 6' 8", 339-pound Travis can overwhelm edge rushers with his strength and 34⅞-inch arms. The Princeton transfer has inconsistent hands and faces natural size-related struggles pertaining to bend, foot quickness, anchor and change of direction. He has strong hands and creates some movement as a run blocker, but Travis may never be trustworthy enough to start on the perimeter.
167. Que Robinson, edge, Alabama
He’s a special teams ace with explosive athleticism but a tweener build at 6' 4" and 243 pounds with 34½-inch arms. Robinson is fluid and quick, and packs a powerful punch. He started only five games in his career—all in 2024—and lacks nuance to his rush and read-and-react skills in space. Robinson has tools, but he needs a coaching staff willing to develop them. He still has a safe floor as an impact special teamer.
168. Bryce Cabeldue, OG, Kansas
Experienced with 50 career starts—39 at right tackle with 11 at left tackle in 2024—Cabeldue will kick inside to guard as a professional due to his 32½-inch arms. He’s athletic, quick-footed and potent in space, and he’s strong enough to displace defensive linemen at the point of attack. The 6' 4", 306-pounder plays too high, and he’s squarely a projection at guard, but Cabeldue has the toughness and skill to stick on a roster.
169. Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Nobody played more games for the Irish than Kiser, who suited up 70 times across six seasons. He’s smart, productive and a reliable tackler, but the 6' 2", 231-pounder lacks length—he has only 30⅜-inch arms—and athleticism. Kiser also struggles getting off blocks when linemen get their hands on him. He’s played significant snaps on coverage and return units, and his path to a lengthy NFL career will come in the game’s third phase.
170. Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., edge, Virginia Tech
Extremely productive All-American who ranked third in the FBS with 16 sacks, Powell-Ryland has strong, quick hands and an expansive bag of moves to win on initial contact and with counters. His physical tools—he’s 6' 3" and 258 pounds but has only 31¼-inch arms—and lack of twitch and fluidity dampen his ceiling. Powell-Ryland is refined, but his next-level production will be determined by the extent his nuance overcomes his physical and athletic limitations.
171. Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
Hinton looks the part of an NFL tackle at 6' 7" and 323 pounds with 34⅛-inch arms. The son of seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Chris Hinton, Myles is smart, proficient working in space and strong enough to anchor against bull rushers. His punch timing and pad level create issues in pass protection, and he’s more finesse than power as a run blocker. But Hinton’s combination of size, length, athleticism and bloodlines should intrigue teams on Day 3.
172. Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State
The 25-year-old Gray was a five-year starter for the Beavers, making a program record 56 starts—44 at left tackle and 12 at left guard in 2024. Gray, who is 6' 5" and 299 pounds, has strong hands to sustain blocks and pave pathways for runners, and he’s athletic enough to play in space when called upon. Gray is technically sound and missed only two games the past five years. He checks lots of boxes, though his anchor and balance create concern against stronger rushers, and his age prompts a lesser ceiling.
173. Tyler Baron, edge, Miami
Built like a prototypical edge presence at 6' 4⅝" and 258 pounds with 33⅛-inch arms, Baron has quick hands, a fluid lower half and a solid first step. His body control, pad level and play strength get him in trouble against the run. Baron doesn’t offer much dropping into coverage, so his value will be dependent on whether he can turn his pass rush flashes into more consistency off the edge—but he’s largely filled out physically and athletically.
174. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
An accurate lefty who dissects defenses well before the snap and keeps offenses ahead of schedule, Gabriel capped an incredibly productive college career with a spot as a Heisman finalist. The 5' 11", 205-pounder lacks size and high velocity on his throws—his vertical shots and passes to the far hash tend to flutter and hang longer than they should. Gabriel can extend plays and work through progressions, and he’s a good enough distributor to be a serviceable backup.
175. Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
Maryland’s offense in 2024 ran through Felton, who set a program record with 96 receptions. He’s a loose mover with explosiveness, allowing him to create separation, and his 4.37 40-yard dash offers hope he can unlock more vertical production as a professional. Felton is battling his size—he’s slender at 6' 1" and 183 pounds, and physicality bothers him both during routes and at the catch point.
176. Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State
A three-year starter who played in 62 games across five seasons at Oklahoma State, the 6' 0", 192-pound Black is a fast and fluid corner who made three interceptions in 2024. Aided by a 4.35 40-yard dash at the combine, he’s risen throughout the predraft process. Black has good vision, but struggles mirroring and matching at times during route breaks, and can be late getting his head around on downfield shots. Black has the tools to make a roster and the special teams experience to stick while he continues developing his route recognition and feel.
177. JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
How many defenders with 13.5 tackles for loss also have seven rushing touchdowns? Pegues started his career as a tight end at Auburn in 2020 before transitioning to the defensive line, and he’s generated some interest from pro teams for his work in designed packages. At defensive tackle, the 6' 2½", 309-pound Pegues offers encouraging flashes. He’s nimble, heavy-handed, has proven he can hold up against double teams and can make plays in the backfield as both a run defender and pass rusher. But his hands are neutralized too often in pass protection, and he’s not reliable in pursuit to the perimeter against the run. Pegues, however, is versatile, athletic and has plenty of room to grow—an intriguing Day 3 blend.
178. Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
The 5' 10⅞", 196-pound Trader has middling physical tools, but he’s a versatile, instinctive safety who plays in the nickel, in the box and as a single-high safety. Trader, who was a highly touted recruit as a lacrosse player, is athletic and rangy with the speed to run the alley and play deep zones. His lack of size hurts his consistency as a tackler, and his tendency to play beyond his part of the field gets him in trouble at times. But Trader has the athleticism and instincts to be a special teams standout and third safety.
179. Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
A lanky outside corner at 6' 1" and 187 pounds, Alexander is an instinctual player who should appeal to Cover 3 teams due to his eyes and proficiency in bail technique. He’s a willing participant in run defense, and has good ball production with 13 interceptions in his past four seasons, including four picks in two years at LSU. Alexander has a subpar athletic profile—he posted a 4.56 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical jump and 9' 8" broad jump at the combine—and he proved susceptible to vertical routes on film.
180. Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
There are few players in the class more physically imposing than Pierce, who stands 6' 8⅜" and 341 pounds with 36-inch arms. He started his career as a walk-on and ended as a four-year starter—the first two at right tackle and the past two at left tackle. Pierce maximizes his length in pass protection with active hands and adequate feet, creating push at the line of scrimmage as a run blocker. Pierce struggles with leverage and pad level, and his anchor is subsequently inconsistent. Power rushers who beat him to the punch cause trouble, and speed rushers will strain his still-improving technique. Pierce is a uniquely long prospect who has an intriguing ceiling, but projects best as a reserve tackle.
181. Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame
A three-year starter and team captain in 2024, Mills has a quick first step, powerful hands and a fiery motor, creating the profile of a three-down player. The 6' 5", 291-pounder can stack and shed offensive linemen, though his lack of natural leverage and inconsistent pad level makes anchoring and bull rushing a challenge at times. Mills is instinctual, competitive, experienced and a well-respected leader, culminating in the profile of a solid rotational reserve.
182. Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
Buchanan has a strong blend of physical and athletic tools. He clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash at 6' 2" and 233 pounds at the combine, and roams sideline to sideline with quick, explosive movements in space. Buchanan is fluid and athletic enough to be a coverage piece in both man and zone. However, his lack of instincts and semi-related difficulty in freeing himself from blockers significantly mitigates his three-down future. Buchanan is talented enough to make a team and hold a role on special teams with the upside for more—but he needs to improve his eyes and hands before seeing the field defensively.
183. Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
The 6' 4", 239-pound Simon is an athletic pass catcher who’s fluid and explosive enough to separate during his routes. He’s a quality runner after the catch and is a friendly target due to his 83-inch wingspan. Simon is a willing blocker, but he’s not built to play in the trenches at the next level. Simon, who was South Carolina’s leading receiver in 2024, will immediately elevate the pass-catching floor of a tight end room, though he may not offer much else.
184. Jah Joyner, DE, Minnesota
The 6' 4", 260-pound Joyner has 34-inch arms, and his combination of length and power creates a projectable profile. He sets a solid edge in single-block settings, can discard tackles and is an active pass rusher, though he lacks first-step quickness and struggles capitalizing on the momentum he gains from the strength of his punch. Joyner also has a difficult time holding the point of attack against double teams. Joyner, who totaled 12 sacks over the past two seasons, has promising flashes, but needs to add more nuance and build a stronger base to be more than a rotational piece.
185. Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
An intriguing height-weight-speed prospect, the 6' 5", 205-pound Thornton timed a 4.3 40-yard dash at the combine, and led the FBS with 25.4 yards per catch in 2024. He ran a limited route tree at Tennessee, and didn’t show much nuance. He can occasionally make would-be tacklers miss in space, but Thornton enters the NFL as a one-trick pony: stressing defenses vertically with his speed, long strides and efficient hands. When he catches the ball on the run, he’s difficult to catch.
186. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
Freakishly long and athletic, the 6' 3", 186-pound Frazier has terrific ball skills, tying for second in the FBS with only six interceptions in 2024. He’s fast and flashes route recognition, but Frazier turns 25 years old in October, started only one season and is still a bit clunky in his transitions. Frazier has a special collection of tools and will be a fun developmental pick for a press-man or Cover 3 team, but he comes with clear drawbacks.
187. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
Big, athletic and uber competitive, Leonard has the intangibles and play-extension skills to make a team. He has a below average arm, and his accuracy falters as he moves deeper into his progressions. The field shrinks for Leonard, and he’ll likely have to rely on his speed and athleticism to move the chains at the next level. But he rarely makes bad decisions with the ball and adds enough off the field to warrant a look on Day 3.
188. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
Smith transitioned from receiver to running back in 2024 and enjoyed a brilliant campaign, rushing for over 1,300 yards and finishing with 1,977 all-purpose yards thanks to his balance as a runner, pass catcher and kick returner. His versatility, route nuance and elusiveness will make him a valued receiver out of the backfield early as a pro. Smith is still learning at running back and lacks decisiveness when reading blocks and hitting holes. He’s smaller at 5' 10" and 194 pounds, but he should be an early contributor as a pass catcher and special teamer—with upside for more as he develops at running back.
189. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
Vinson has next-level size, measuring 6' 7" and 314 pounds with 34⅝-inch arms. He’s athletic and capable of making blocks on the move, be it pulling or climbing, but he’ll enter the NFL with a considerable learning curve. Vinson struggles sustaining blocks, needs a stronger anchor and must grow more balanced to play significant snaps at tackle. However, his combination of size and athleticism is a fair bet to make on Day 3.
190. Woody Marks, RB, USC
A compact runner who’s quicker than fast, Marks is instinctual and has good burst through the first level of the defense. In his freshman and sophomore years at Mississippi State, he led all FBS running backs in catches, corralling 261 receptions across five seasons. Marks projects as an elusive third-down scat back.
191. Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
One of the nation’s leading receivers in 2024, the 6' 2½", 203-pound Nash has quality size, ball skills and competitive toughness. Nash, who converted from quarterback to receiver toward the end of ’21, is still growing as a route runner, and he lacks elite athletic traits, which limits his separation skills. But Nash has a wide catch radius and terrific high-point skills, and should be able to crack a receiver room at the next level.
192. Andres Borregales, K, Miami
The draft’s best kicker, Borregales went 18-for-19 in 2024 and made 86% of his field goals across four seasons at Miami. He missed only one career extra point, and showed his leg strength with a 65-yard field goal at his pro day.
193. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Hawes is one of the draft’s best blocking tight ends, blending strength and competitiveness with accurate hands and quality pad level. He proved capable of attaching to defensive linemen and linebackers both at the line of scrimmage and in space, and he held his own in pass protection. The 6' 4½", 253-pound Hawes isn’t an explosive mover, and he caught only 16 passes in 2024—but he should make a roster spot as an asset on running downs, be it in-line or at H-back.
194. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
A compact runner at 5' 9" and 214 pounds, Brooks has good vision and the quickness and fluidity to get where his eyes want him to go. Brooks runs with a strong base, quality contact balance and above average elusiveness inside. He lacks home run speed, and he had 879 carries across five seasons at Texas Tech, creating a wear-heavy background. Brooks is a serviceable blocker but doesn’t bring much big-play potential as a pass catcher. He’ll have to make his money as a hard-to-tackle two-down runner.
195. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
Restrepo’s stock took a hit after his 4.8 40-yard dash at the combine, but he’s a quality football player. Undersized and reduced to the slot at 5' 10" and 209 pounds with 29⅜-inch arms, Restrepo is a highly nuanced route runner who’s quick, smooth and has reliable hands. A first-team All-American in 2024, Restrepo’s lack of size, speed, catch radius and third-level impact will likely make him slip further than his résumé and reputation suggest.
196. Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
Big-bodied at 6' 6" and 260 pounds, Matavao led UCLA with 41 receptions in 2024 and is a serviceable blocker—he has quality grip strength and the ability to make blocks on the move. Matavao is solid leaving the starting blocks, but he lacks long speed, he’s not nimble nor fluid and he struggles against physicality in his routes. Matavao has soft hands and does enough as a blocker to warrant a look as a third tight end.
197. Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado
Horn is fast, sudden and extremely fluid—qualities he’s shown on film and backed up at the combine, where he was one of the easiest movers in his position group. He lacks strength and is undersized at 5' 8" and 174 pounds, which will force him into the slot as a professional. Horn is competitive, has return experience and can make plays after the catch, but he’s pigeonholed as a slot and gadget player at the next level.
198. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
A 50-game starter who spent the past three years at Wisconsin, the 6' 7", 314-pound Nelson has adequate size and length with 33½-inch arms to stick outside. Nelson is an athletic blocker who thrives on the move and has quality grip strength to sustain blocks. His foot quickness translates to pass protection, and he’s instinctual with a good feel for stunts. But Nelson struggles throwing against power rushers and needs to get stronger to see significant action in the NFL.
199. Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
The 6' 3", 222-pound Medrano is thinly built but flies around the field and does a good job staying within his assignment against the run. Medrano, who timed a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine, is a quality coverage linebacker, but struggles taking on blockers and misses too many tackles. He has extensive special teams experience playing on both kick and punt coverage and return units, and he’ll likely have to earn a living in the game’s third phase.
200. LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Allen is a high-level receiver who led all FBS running backs with 64 catches in 2024. He shakes linebackers at the top of his route and has natural, reliable hands to catch passes from various angles. Allen took snaps from the slot, and Syracuse ran designed plays for him at receiver. The 6' 0", 204-pounder is a willing blocker and has quality vision as a runner. Allen isn’t overly powerful and doesn’t have terrific burst, but he can be an early contributor as a receiver and special teams player—he has experience covering kickoffs.