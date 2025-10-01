Razorbacks lose commitment from versatile Louisiana defensive tackle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks lost its third pledge of the day Tuesday when Farmerville, Louisiana 3-star defensive lineman Ari Slocum decided to reopen his recruitment.
Slocum’s decision comes following the firing of coach Sam Pittman and his lead recruiter, defensive line coach Deke Adams.
The versatile 6-foot-3, 309 pounds lineman plays both tight end and defensive tackle for his Union Parrish team and is ranked as the No. 62 player at his position and the No. 18 overall prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
Slocum has been a firmly committed recruit in Arkansas’ 2026 class, but with all the changes and uncertainty over the past few days made his decision to reopen his recruitment understandable.
"Honestly, I'm so very disappointed," Slocum tells allHOGS. "[Pittman] is a big part of why I committed to Arkansas."
Slocum chose the Razorbacks in January over a host of offers from the likes of Missouri and Troy with interest from Houston, Louisiana Tech and SMU.
As a junior, be put on a show along the line of scrimmage in 2024 for Farmerville, recoding 42 pancake blocks on offense and three tackles defensively.
He's sneaky athletic given his size possessing soft hands and deceiving speed as he recorded five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.
The Razorbacks continue to watch its recruiting ranking tumble following Sunday's dismissal of Pittman, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the current landscape of college sports.
Since Pittman was fired Sunday, Arkansas has officially lost a total of six recruits with Slocum, 3-star safety Adam Auston, 3-star defensive lineman Carnell Jackson, 4-star linebacker JJ Bush, 3-star linebacker Caleb Gordon and 3-star wide receiver Keymian Henderson backing off their pledges.
Others who have reopened their recruitment in September include 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, 3-star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore and 3-star tight end Jaivion Martin.
Arkansas' 18-man class currently sits at No. 15 among its SEC foes and No. 58 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Athletics director Hunter Yurachek shared that Arkansas will likely pursue a new coach with a different approach to recruiting with a great focus on the transfer portal, moving away from massive freshman signing classes like the Razorbacks were holding onto just a month ago.
"The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside," Yurachek said. "Especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal."
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina