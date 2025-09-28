Razorbacks lose first commitment from top wide receiver after Pittman firing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will likely have a fairly busy Sunday trying to keep its current commitments in the fold after the firing of Sam Pittman.
One key commitment is already off the board as Carthage, Texas 3-star wide receiver Keymian Henderson announced his decommitment from the Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-3, 190 pound receiver has been a fast riser among recruiting services this summer following a breakout junior season for the Bulldogs.
Henderson led the Texas High School powerhouse in receiving yards during the 2024 en route to a 15-1 overall record and 4A D-II state championship which was the program's tenth since 2008.
He recorded 64 receptions for 1,085 yards and 18 TDs as a junior and has fielded offers from the likes of Kansas State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Houston, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State and more.
With Arkansas promoting offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to interim head coach with the possibility of being retained in a full-time capacity, it seemed like Henderson could have benefitted from remaining committed to the Razorbacks.
Such uncertainty surrounding the Arkansas program was enough for Henderson to back off his pledge and potentially look elsewhere.
The lengthy downfield target is a prototypical wide receiver for a Petrino offense with his skillset and size that can make him a dynamic weapon capable of stretching the field and creating mismatches against opposing secondaries.
The Razorbacks have taken on a rash of decommitments over the last month from 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore (Texas Tech commit), quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, 3-star tight end Jaivion Martin before Sunday's news of Henderson's decommitment.
Arkansas' 2026 recruiting class is now down to 23 players, but remains ranked No. 12 in the SEC and No. 33 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings. With Pittman being a beloved coach among recruits and parents, that means current pledges could make the decision to reopen their recruitment over the next few weeks.
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina
