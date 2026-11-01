Razorbacks Loss To Missouri Tigers Had Some Good, Whole Lot of Ugly

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had two weeks to build on its Vanderbilt victory. It returned with a performance that made the breakthrough feel considerably farther away.

Missouri won 34-10 in Fayetteville, extending its winning streak in the series to five games. The Razorbacks fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play, leaving another home crowd to examine how an opportunity became a familiar disappointment.

The most frustrating part was not simply losing to a ranked opponent. Missouri is a good team.

Arkansas made its assignment substantially easier. Four turnovers produced 24 Missouri points. Five personal fouls accounted for 75 penalty yards, and a pair of Arkansas touchdowns came off the board.

The Razorbacks did not merely fail to play their best. They repeatedly undermined the useful football they managed to produce.

There was some good Saturday. It never had much chance against the rest.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during the first half against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The Good: Arkansas Had a Game to Win at Halftime

The first-half defense deserves acknowledgment before the final score swallows the entire evaluation. Missouri led 13-7 at halftime without its offense having scored a touchdown.

Arkansas had absorbed an interception, a disastrous fourth-down snap and a defensive touchdown while remaining within one possession. That did not make the performance clean. It meant the Razorbacks still had something to work with.

KJ Jackson’s two-yard touchdown run on the final Arkansas series of the half gave the team a response when the evening threatened to slip away early. The drive created a legitimate opportunity to make the second half different.

Antonio Jordan also supplied production worth retaining. His 106 receiving yards offered another indication that Arkansas has a useful passing option beyond its most established target.

But the praise needs boundaries. Jordan’s later fumble became part of the turnover damage, and the halftime opportunity disappeared quickly after the break. Individual production and a competitive half are pieces of a performance, not substitutes for a complete one.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes lines up against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

The Bad: Missouri Won the Physical Argument

The Vanderbilt rushing performance did not become a dependable foundation. Arkansas failed to reach 100 yards on the ground. Its rushing average was 2.7 yards before including the mishandled snap and dropped to 1.6 with that play counted.

Missouri finished with 211 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Jamal Roberts gained 138 on 23 carries and scored twice overall, adding a receiving touchdown to his rushing score. That is a substantial difference in how the teams could operate.

Missouri did not need Austin Simmons to carry the entire offense. He passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns while the ground game supplied enough production to keep the Tigers moving. Arkansas faced the opposite problem. The offense could not consistently lean on the run, making its other mistakes more difficult to survive.

The second half made the imbalance unmistakable. Missouri scored twice within the opening six minutes of the third quarter, turning a six-point halftime margin into a 27-7 lead. Arkansas had an opportunity to make adjustments. The Tigers were the team that returned with control.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The Ugly: Arkansas Kept Handing Over the Game

The fourth-and-1 snap will be replayed because it condensed the evening into one miserable sequence. A play intended to gain a yard became a fumble recovered in the end zone by Missouri’s Darris Smith.

The Tigers received a touchdown without their offense having to take the field. Silverfield said Arkansas had practiced the play with a wet ball. That matters because it rules out treating the conditions as some completely unforeseen complication.

“We practiced that play with a wet ball yesterday, and clearly we didn’t execute it well enough, and so it’s my job to put us in a better position,” he said.

The snap was the most memorable mistake, not the only consequential one. Jackson’s interception led to a field goal. His third-quarter fumble preceded another Missouri touchdown. Jordan’s fumble helped set up the Tigers’ final touchdown.

The penalties compounded everything. Five personal fouls are not a minor detail to place beneath the weather, the opponent or the roster limitations. They are avoidable setbacks that make difficult football harder. Silverfield called the second-half penalties “inexcusable.” The description fits. The next performance must demonstrate that the correction does, too.

The Verdict: The Bye Did Not Produce Response Arkansas Needed

The most concerning part is the timing. Arkansas did not stumble into this game after a short turnaround. It came off an open date, playing at home with a conference victory behind it.

The Razorbacks should have been clearer about their strengths and more disciplined about their weaknesses. Instead, they committed the kinds of mistakes that prevent an honest comparison of the teams’ best football. Missouri earned the victory.

Arkansas helped establish the margin. The good provided an opening. The bad made the assignment difficult. The ugly ensured the Razorbacks could not stay in it.

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