Razorbacks' Mateos Could Face Stern Test of How Deep Line Stacked
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are very few times that a coach's positive assessment could be under intense scrutiny straight away. Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos bold claims about where his unit was at despite being a few scholarship offensive linemen short will need to prove true.
Guard Patrick Kutas has not been present in the media viewing portion of practice since Aug. 1 with a back injury. Coach Sam Pittman did not believe the back issue was long-term but gave a loose timetable on a potential return after the first scrimmage.
"Kutas has got a back so we’re resting it," Pittman said. "We’ve rested it for a few days. We feel like we’ll get him back. I’m not positive but it may be another week, it may be another week and a half. But we feel good we’re going to get him back."
Pittman's update after the second scrimmage did not clarify Kutas' status.
"We’re hoping he’s back as early as Monday," Pittman said after the second scrimmage.
However, Pittman once again conceded that it could drag out again until next week.
Kutas could potentially be ready for opening day, which is now just 14 days away. However, Kutas having missed so much of fall camp, draws parallels to another offensive lineman from last year. Tackle Devon Manuel, who transferred in the offseason, spent much of the season dealing with a stinger and even when he was able to play, he was unable to shake off the rust to be effective.
"Devon has not yet put a full week of practice healthy with the strain that he needs because of his injuries," Pittman said last November. "So, until that happens I don't know that we can do anything."
Even if Kutas is able to go, the natural rotation of offensive linemen should put Mateos' confidence in his group, despite being short a few bodies, to a stern exam early.
"We’d like to be at minimum three deep on scholarship-wise," Mateos said. "We’re lucky that we’ve got two kids that are playing like scholarship guys TJ Dawn, who was a scholarship player for me at Baylor, and Brooks Edmonson."
It's an optimism echoed by the players, who believe that having depth is going to allow them to be more aggressive protecting the quarterback.
"It allows us to play with no reserve because we know that we're backed up," guard Josh Braun said. "No matter what, we're going to put a good product on the field because we have eight to 10 guys who can play."
Arkansas kicks off the 2024 season against UAPB Aug 29. in Little Rock. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
