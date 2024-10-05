Path for Hogs to Get to Six Wins, Possibly More, Just Opened Up
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The most common question asked by the Arkansas fan base is how do the Hogs get to six wins. The honest answer all season long, especially after another one-score loss to Texas A&M last weekend, is there's not one — until now.
The absolute beatdown issued by the Aggies,41-10, against Missouri Saturday down in College Station makes it abundantly clear the Tigers fit the bill as a prime candidate to give Arkansas a legitimate shot at becoming bowl eligible this season.
It was first hinted at a couple of weeks ago when Vanderbilt took Mizzou to overtime. However, the Commodores, led by fiery quarterback Diego Pavia, are simply "that" team this year that causes everyone trouble, so not a lot of stock was put into the final outcome other than the Tigers got a win.
However, what Texas A&M did in the first half alone pulled the curtain back on a Missouri team hoping to ride the SEC's weakest schedule into the playoffs. In the first quarter and a half alone, the Aggies put up 24 points and 254 yards on offense while holding the Tigers to nine yards rushing and a single first down.
On the first play of the second half, in what became an over the top effort to prioritize running out the clock as fast as possible, running back Le'Veon Moss went 75 yards right up the middle to make it 34-0. It was a continuation of the shut it down effort displayed by Missouri the second one of the worst flag pick-ups in the history of SEC officiating killed what appeared to be a successful fourth down attempt on Mizzou's opening drive.
It was dominance in all aspects of the game. Missouri was completely shellshocked.
The Tigers' defense gave up completions to 10 Aggies and 305 yards of total offense in the first half. This was America's more traditional Missouri.
The team Eli Drinkwitz led onto Kyle Field Saturday morning is one the Razorbacks not only can beat, but should blow off the field. More importantly. there was a clear demonstration that when things don't go Mizzou's way, this particular group of players are quick to drop the rope.
Remember, this is a team that came out convinced it was good enough to coast through an easy schedule to a playoff berth. That's not going to happen now.
Alabama, which was expected to be the one blemish in Missouri's record, will now put the final nail in the coffin barring extreme absurdity when that game takes place in a few weeks. How the Tigers respond the following week against an average Oklahoma team will show whether this will be a team that has fully quit and mentally moved on by the time Arkansas shows up in Columbia.
It's an unexpected gift for Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman. If he can keep his players engaged through the end of the season, there's a chance the Hogs find themselves in another bowl game.
While games played in Razorback Stadium and or decided by one-score aren't exactly a highlight on Pittman's resume, his ability to get players ready for bowl games under even the worst of circumstances has proven true every time.
That means there's not only a path to six wins, but to seven. And the first brick in that road was laid right next to the egg Missouri laid in College Station Saturday.