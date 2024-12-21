Hogs add Another Transfer With Running Back out of Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- New Mexico State Aggies transfer running back Mike Washington has committed to Arkansas, according to the Razorbacks X account.
The 6-foot-2, 215 running back started his career with Buffalo as a member of the 2021 recruiting class before transferring to New Mexico State in 2024. He played in all 12 games this season and rushed 158 times for 713 yards and eight touchdowns with a long run of 47 yards.
For his career, Washington has played four seasons with 480 carries for 1,844 yards and 18 career touchdowns. He's also proven to be an option in the passing game with 45 receptions for 244 yards and two scores.
New Mexico State played against two mutual opponents Arkansas faced this season in Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M. Washington had 20 carries for 60 yards and one score with only two games over 100 yards against UTEP and Western Kentucky.
Washington signed with the Bulls as a 2-star running back out of Cicero-North Syracse High School in New York after a senior season where he garnered all-state honors rushing for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also played on defense and finished 31 tackles with three interceptions on his way to being named MVP of his team's regional championship game.
His size is similar to that of departing senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson who decided to enter the NFL Draft following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. At 6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Jackson was a key cog in Arkansas' rushing attack as he scored 15 touchdowns on the season and led the team with 790 yards on the ground.
Arkansas previously hosted All-American all-purpose transfer back Ismail Mahdi from Texas State earlier this week. The Razorbacks were expected to take one running back but with Rashod Dubinion's transfer portal announcement, Coach Sam Pittman could decide to take another for depth purposes.
The Razorbacks now have brought in ten players out of the transfer portal with the addition of Washington. Arkansas currently boasts the No. 23 portal class, according to 247sports ranking.
