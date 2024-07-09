Former Arkansas Great One of Highest Graded Players in College Football Playoff Era
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry is still considered the standard in SEC play. When it comes to grading scales at Pro Football Focus, he is still the league's No. 2 player during the College Football Playoff era.
During his time at Arkansas, Henry caught 116 passes for 1,661 yards and nine career touchdowns. He was a solid blocker with soft hands capable of making big plays at any moment.
His impact on critical drives with Arkansas was impressive as he often found ways to get open to extend drives. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound tight end averaged a first down with each reception during his career at 14.3 yards.
Henry didn't drop a single pass during the 2015 season. The most memorable catch of the season as a whole and his career was against Ole Miss on 4th and 25.
Leading up to the NFL Draft, Henry was compared to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by Pro Football Focus. Kelce remains the best receiver at his position nearly a decade later.
His pro style comparison is Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs. Both have very limited flaws as pass catchers to go along with size that creates matchup issues.- Pro Football Focus
Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, he has been a consistent fixture in the starting line-up throughout his career. He has started in 83-of-103 career games and has recorded 329 receptions for 3,853 yards and 38 touchdowns. Similar to his time with Arkansas, Henry has nearly been an automatic first down with 219 receptions.
Unfortunately for Henry, the likelihood of New England having a bounce back season this fall is in question. Journeyman back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett is the likely starter opening day with rookie Drake Maye awaiting his time.
Henry was a dominant fixture during his time with Arkansas from 2013-15. He signed with the Razorbacks after a dominating prep career at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.
The 4-star and Top 100 prospect caught 171 passes for 2,540 yards and 31 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Bruins. Last week, Henry's former Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelly shared regret for how hard he pushed him during high school.
