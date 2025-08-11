Razorbacks offer impressive 4-star committed to ACC school
Arkansas defensive back coach Nick Perry continues to target game changing athletes in his secondary, extending a scholarship offer to 4-star Bryce Williams.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native is currently committed to Florida State, but with the program's recent record going 2-10, there could be a chance to steal him away from the Seminoles.
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Williams does have the ideal size which Perry and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson look for in the defensive backfield. He is currently ranked as the No. 196 overall athlete in the country, No. 20 among cornerbacks and No. 20 in the Sunshine State, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks aren't the only team in active pursuit as Florida, Clemson, Miami, and Nebraska are attempting to pull off a flip of his Seminoles pledge.
Williams was a major part of his Western High School team in Davie, Florida as a sophomore where he recorded 29 tackles, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions and one tackle for loss in 2024.
Arkansas coaches have started the 2027 recruiting cycle well with two early commitments from a pair of 3-stars Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant and Lakeland, Florida quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis.
With offers to roughly 225 high school athletes, Arkansas appears to be prioritizing prep standouts in similar fashion to the 2026 class which currently holds commitments from 27 players.
Perry takes over an Arkansas secondary that struggled mightily against the pass in 2024, giving up over 242 yards per game through the air, which ranked No. 108 among FBS teams. As a whole, the defense regressed to No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards per game at No. 73 nationally.
When it comes to recruiting the secondary, Razorbacks' coaching staff have pursued transfers heavily after fielding an awful secondary for the second time in three seasons. There will be nine new faces among the group that is made up of seven transfers and a pair of 3-star athletes from the high school ranks.
Arkansas signed former Georgia 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary during the 2023 offseason, and is poised to be a major contributor this fall.
Prized sophomore defensive back Selman Bridges decided to stay put at Arkansas following some flirtation with the transfer portal during the offseason. Bridges was a 4-star coming out of high school and offers great size in the boundary at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.
Other sizeable defensive backs include Larry Worth (6-foot-4, 226 pounds), Jordan Young (6-foot, 198), Quentavius Scandrett (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), Kani Walker (6-foot-2, 204 pounds), Miguel Mitchell (6-foot-1, 222 pounds), Shakur Smalls (6-foot, 209 pounds), KeShawn Davilla (6-foot, 165), Caleb Wooden (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) and Julian Neal (6-foot-2, 208 pounds).
"[Size] makes a positive impact because it allows you to play with more lead," Perry said last week after fall practice. "You have more opportunity to get your hands on balls. You get more tip balls. You got safeties that can fit in the run game. You have corners that can fit in the run game as well.
"Being able to utilize size and including it with speed as well is always a plus. It's always a plus when I can go into the huddle and look up at my players rather than looking down. I feel a lot better going to the field with that."