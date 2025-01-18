Razorbacks Offer Versatile 2026 Louisiana Defensive Lineman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About a half-hour south of El Dorado sits a town named Farmerville in northern Union Parish. In recent years, its high school football team nicknamed the Farmers, has produced a couple of major college football prospects in 2024 4-star running back Trey Holly (LSU) and 2017 3-star wide receiver Nijeel Meeking.
Farmerville is now looking into the business of developing prospects along the line of scrimmage with 2026 two-way lineman Ari Slocum who is currently rated a 3-star prospect, per 247sports. He visited Arkansas this past Saturday attending the Junior Day event and walked away with a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks.
"I really liked the coaching staff and how they made me feel welcome," Slocum tells Hogs on SI. "Coach [Sam] Pittman, Coach [Deke] Adams and the whole coaching staff made feel welcome. My mother and I were meeting with Pittman personally when my he offered me and we shook on it."
Slocum, 6-foot-4, 280 pounds put on a show along the line of scrimmage in 2024 for the Farmers 42 pancake blocks on offense and three tackles defensively. He's sneaky athletic given his size possessing soft hands and deceiving speed as he recorded five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown as a junior.
In typical unselfish fashion, Slocum doesn't mind which position he plays in college. He's a winner and wants to just play ball at the highest level.
"I plan on playing defensive tackle," Slocum said. "But I will play anywhere I’m needed to play because I just want to ball."
When asked which NFL star he would compare himself to he replied with former Alabama great and current New York Jets star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. His breakout season for the Crimson Tide in 2018 included 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks from his defensive tackle position which allowed him to be the No. 3 pick in 2019's NFL Draft.
Slocum made one other unofficial visit with the Razorbacks when they defeated Louisiana Tech Nov. 23, 2024. His current offer list includes Arkansas, Missouri and Troy with interest from Houston, Louisiana Tech and SMU.