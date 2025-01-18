Bottom Line to Coaching Confidence Still Not Known for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Johnell Davis leading a parade of Arkansas players trying to find their confidence in the midst of a stumbling start, we don't know why.
Well, you could kinda get an outline of some things from assistant coach Kenny Payne's answer to a question Friday afternoon. It was basically a verbal cul-de-sac that seemed to draw the conclusion it would give the players more confidence.
"The greatest players in the game aren't identified by makes and misses of the jump shot," he said. "If you live by the jump shot, you're probably going to die by the jump shot."
Okay, apparently getting shots to fall plays a big part in it. Which could be assumed by some that if the players just keep throwing shots up towards the basket, that confidence will come back when one actually goes in.
"Great scorers, the guys that put the ball — and I'm just talking shooting first to answer your question — great scorers attack the basket," Payne said. "They use the jump shot to set up other things. Great teams, when the three ball isn't going, they throw it in the post. That's first."
Then he really got down into the weeds for the basketball nerds. That is one description that's never collided in the same sentence with my name. It's actually pretty simple because the team that scores more points always wins the game.
Coaches start trying to explain it, though, and it gets pretty complicated at times.
"So, the mixture of how you score baskets," Payne said. "Sometimes teams come out and they miss three three's in a row. A player misses three three's in a row, five three's in a row. Should he take the sixth one or should he try to get fouled and get free throws and get a rhythm? Or should he take a two or a layup? Those are one thing."
Since they keep score it's understandable how offense would be the most important aspect of the game. That's a key part in any sport and defense is important in sports if you can keep the other team from scoring more.
"The other thing is, in a team game we have to be more in tune to what it takes to win the game," Payne said. "What I mean by that is, 'Okay if you are not making jump shots, are you rebounding?' How about, 'Are you talking? Are you in the low hole spot when you're supposed to be? Are you taking a charge? Are you making good passes? Are you making good cuts? How about your screening?' The dynamics of winning a game are so many small things that add up to be big things and it translates to winning."
In other words, it's pretty simple but Payne gave us a truly in-depth answer. If you're not scoring do the other little things to help the team win.
He would be right about that. It would be interesting to see how these Hogs played as a team. The results might be better, but they sure wouldn't be any worse the rest of the way in the SEC.