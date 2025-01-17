Missouri Giving Razorbacks Completely Different Look Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now we get to find out if Arkansas' stumbling start to SEC play can handle Missouri's long-range bombing attack. It's one of the approaches being Tigers' coach Dennis Gates and it is yet another challenge.
"They are different than most of the teams that will play," Razorbacks assistant coach Kenny Payne said Friday before the team left for the game in Columbia, Mo. "Typically at this point of the season, teams are going to seven guys, eight guys, and he has a deep team, a lot of very good basketball players."
Missouri plays just about everybody on the roster and it will be a different approach. It's also a chance for the Hogs' staff to put into practice what they've been taught for a few months now.
"It’s a challenge, but what happens is, in games like this, you have to be focused, you have to be disciplined," Payne said. "You have to be alert of what's going on the court and for us, for us personally as a team, what you notice is we have to finish plays on both sides of the ball. what I mean by that — and [John Calipari] has probably talked to some of you already about this — we are drilling to this team, getting in their mind that we can run great offense and we can get you in great spots.
Arkansas is still trying to find a way to pick up a win in SEC play and fans are getting a little restless. The howling hasn't started, yet, but a loss on the road is going to require getting the pieces to fall into place consistently. At least that's the hope for everybody and Payne is doing his part to keep everything positive.
"You have to finish the possession with a basket on defense," Payne said. "We're playing great defense. We're getting a stop. We have to finish the defensive possession with a rebound and get out and run and so that's the those are the things that we have to do to make sure we're giving ourself the best opportunity to win."
The game will tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday and be televised on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen on the Razorbacks Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.