Nobody Should Go Overboard with Expectations of Petrino's Offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whatever the result ends up being in November, it's almost a virtual lock Arkansas' offense will be improved. Let's face it, Bobby Petrino's probably never had an offense that dysfuntional in his coaching life.
Now the new Hogs' offensive coordinator comes in with high expectations from a Razorbacks' fan base that may be a little unrealistic. At least based on available evidence at this point.
No one will have a feel for how much to expect until September. How truly successful the offense can be won't be known until late October or early November.
It's easy for an offense to look good against air. If they don't do that, it's a four-alarm situation, but that isn't going to happen at the level the Razorbacks play.
Sam Pittman says every summer they are optimistic, but he's cautious in that time like every coach. He knows it's different in an SEC game.
Hogs' fans are counting on having an offense ready to compete for a title. At this point, they would probably settle to compete for anything other than a bowl game closer to New Year's than Christmas.
Hold up a minute. There's not one shred of evidence beyond fan hope at this point.
While it is true there are some good offensive players, it requires 22 to really be good. That's been the problem for Pittman and most other coaches in front of him — depth.
For whatever reason (and everybody has an idea why), Arkansas hasn't been able to get those kinds of athletes in big numbers. Pittman's best role is developing players, but in this day and age coaches know they could be developing them to contribute toward some other staff competing for a title.
Petrino has a quarterback in Taylen Green that he wanted before he chose Boise State instead of Missouri State. Maybe the biggest problem is they'll only have him for one year.
Add to that a group of wide receivers desperately needing a proven go-to No. 1 and a whole host of new running backs topped off with a juggling of the offensive line, and there are more questions than answers now. That's what all the hope is based on with Petrino.
Petrino's offense needs playmakers to make it work. A lot has been made about this unit being more explosive now, but there's no game evidence of being able to accomplish that. Not even Petrino can pull of that magic trick.
Pittman knows all this, which is why he hired him. He said at the SEC Football Kickoff on Thursday he's like a "security blanket" for him.
"He's passionate," Pittman said. "He likes to win, likes to win and score points. So it's been great. I had Barry before that I could bump some head coaching questions off. As I get older the questions aren't as many. Or as I get more years of being a head coach."
That doesn't mean they agree on everything. One thing Pittman probably does is make it very clear he's the one with the ultimate veto power over any decision. In the end, he's in charge or else he wouldn't be here.
"I'll ask them a question and I want their opinion and they know it," Pittman said. "We'll agree on it or won't, but we're both grown men. If we do, we do. If we don't, we don't. We move on down the road. (Petrino) spends more time in my office than anybody, and I apologize to him. I don't know if he likes it or not. I do make him talk to me a lot."
Whatever he does, though, probably is signed off on by Pittman. At this point he's helping turn the offensive line into something respectable. That was clear in spring practice where the players and even the coaches paid attention when he got to their group in individual and group drills.
Everybody could be setting themselves up for disappointment because the expectations are at times getting a little bit over-reaching. Fans might want to have a little patience.
