Junior Quarterback High on Arkansas After Weekend Visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Montana isn't a state where most coaches find a lot of premier football talent. Mountaintops with scenic views from the Rockies, the unique terrain of Glacier National Park, along with the sprawling Great Plains create a diverse landscape for all.
Over the years, hardly any 4 and 5-star football talent has been produced in that area. Most recruits over the past decade who come from the Treasure State sign with the two in-state schools —Montana or Montana State. The last Montana quarterback prospect to play meaningful snaps at the FBS level is former No. 2 NFL draft pick Ryan Leaf.
Fortunately for Arkansas' staff, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino knows the state better than anyone else, which means the Razorbacks will be in good position to land junior quarterback Jackson Presley. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound quarterback has emerged as one of the Top 30 passers in the country, according to On3, Rivals and 247sports.
Presley completed 66% of his passes for 3,053 yards, 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions for Glacier High School in Kalispell, Montana. He tacked on another four touchdowns rushing, but is considered a drop back, pro-style prospect.
He visited the Razorbacks during the winter, but was able to take in more of what Arkansas has to give over the weekend at the Hog Wild Hangout.
"It was really great," Presley said. "I loved hanging with all of the staff and being able to see what Arkansas has to offer."
While he has 12 offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, and Washington State, there are two programs that stand out along with Arkansas.
"Boise state and Oklahoma State have also been prioritizing me," Presley said. "It has been an amazing process and I thank God for all of the opportunities he has blessed me with."
It also helps for Presley to be impressed by Arkansas as his father, Brian, played for the Razorbacks as a back-up quarterback under Danny Ford. Petrino's chances to land the Montana passer are likely higher than most other coaches.
