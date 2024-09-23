Razorbacks' Pittman Preached Hope But Few Were Believers
Sam Pittman told anyone who would listen, but few believed. Most probably nodded to appease the man everyone likes and walked off thinking he was one of two things: overconfident or just plain nuts.
But ever since the Arkansas coach watched his Razorbacks in spring practice, he's been confident 2024 would be a good season. Saturday's win on the road at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium didn't prove him right but it surely raised a few eyebrows around the Natural State.
Might've even convinced a few folks that 'ol Sam might've been correct all along. Or was the 24-14 victory simply against another low-level SEC team hoping to avoid battling Vandy and Mississippi State for the cellar?
Two answers, if you please.
One: Pittman has been speaking truth that his team has speed, talent, team chemistry and the chance to be good, if not damn good. If — and it's a big if — the Hogs minimize mistakes and play to potential, they're skillful enough to beat any team this side of Tuscaloosa. What about Texas? Let me get back to you on that one.
Two: Auburn most certainly is not a great team. Auburn likely isn't even a good team. Against the Hogs, Auburn was bad. Still, earning the right to a jubilant plane ride home doesn't always happen when you play before 88,000 hostile fans but that's what the Razorbacks accomplished.
Sam was asked if his team gained confidence from the win. Well, sure they did, but they were already confident. Here's what Sam said:
"I've had confidence in this team since we started developing the team in spring. So, it's good. I think we were a pretty confident team, you know, but this will certainly help us. And Auburn is Auburn, and Jordan-Hare is Jordan-Hare, and to come in here and forget about two years ago and forget about last year. You know? When you do it, it's special. I'm sure it was for them last year and very, very special for us today."
For context, the Tigers trounced the Hogs 48-10 in Fayetteville last year. The year before, Arkansas won at Auburn 41-27.
The Tigers had won seven of the last eight in the series, so the Hogs made a bit of a statement with the road win over the weekend.
Arkansas' defensive pressure and athleticism caused some of Auburn's five turnovers. The Hogs also manufactured a few big plays on offense and ended the way Pittan prefers, with a long drive that was fueled by 10 consecutive running plays and finished in the end zone.
Reporters love stats and Sam was asked about the Razorbacks not winning two straight at Jordan-Hare since 2006 and 2008. Pretty difficult to do, he said.
"I mean, when we were at Georgia, when I was coaching at Georgia, it was hard to come in here," he said. "Most SEC stadiums are that way. But I can't tell you that I haven't thought about it. I have. That's one of those things when I get old and gray and don't coach anymore, those are one of those memories that I'll be very fond of."
Hogs' defensive coordinator Travis Williams will have a special memory of Saturday's win also. A 2005 Auburn grad, he led the Tigers in tackles as a junior linebacker on a 13-0 team and was second as a senior.
Pittman presented Williams with the game ball Saturday. Beating Auburn was just the second most important event in recent weeks for Williams, who missed the 37-27 win against UAB as he was becoming a father for the fourth time.
"I gave Travis the game ball," Pittman said. "I think it meant a lot to him, playing here. I know he's got a love for Auburn but I know that win was big for him. It had to be."
It was big for the whole team and gave Razorback fans a much-needed dose of hope -- the same hope Pittman's been preaching for months.
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs' not good team yet — but definitely not bad, either
• ESPN gives analytical thoughts for Razorbacks chances against Aggies
• Razorbacks' win over Auburn hopefully not standard going ahead
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook