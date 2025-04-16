Arkansas loses receiver/defensive back in first portal move of spring
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —As expected, Arkansas is already seeing movement as far as players leaving for the transfer portal. Equally expected, the move came at the wide receiver position.
As covered earlier today, the Razorbacks need to have multiple players leave to be able to get down the maximum fall roster and there is also a need to create additional room to bring in what head coach Sam Pittman expects to be a minimum of five new additions to the program. Because of the overabundance of players initially listed at receivers, there has been an effort to try guys out at defensive back and also to move on from those who don't look like they will produce next season.
The first receiver to leave is true freshman Quentin Murphy, who enrolled out of Little Rock Parkview this past January. However, he is listed on the roster currently as a defensive back.
Murphy played quarterback in high school and was ranked No. 12 as a dual threat and the No. 4 player in Arkansas. His initial recruiting list was long on big names.
Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Oklahoma were just a few of the teams looking to land him, so there will likely be a market for his services.
This is just the beginning of what should be a busy 10 days for the Razorbacks. In addition to needing to make space on the roster and bring in more depth on the defensive side of the ball, Arkansas still has to prepare for Saturday's Red-White game.
Weather is expected to be a factor in Fayetteville this weekend. If so, Pittman said Tuesday the game will be cancelled and not rescheduled as his coaches need time to deal with the transfer portal.
However, it is possible there might be autograph sessions set up if fans still show up.
The game is scheduled to kick off at approximately 1 p.m. The first half will feature two 15-minute quarters with a normal clock followed by a 10-minute halftime and a running clock in the second half with 15-minute quarters.
