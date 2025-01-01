Update on Hogs' Coveted UAB DB Transfer Target Adrian Maddox
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas seemed to be in very good shape early on for UAB Blazers safety Adrian Maddox after a visit two weeks ago. Fellow UAB teammate, wide receiver, Kam Shanks, signed with Arkansas in December which had to be a good sign for a potential signing of Maddox.
However, Hawgsports' recruiting reporter Danny West logged a 'crystal ball' prediction for Maddox's commitment to an SEC rival. The Razorbacks were expected to be his first visit, but rescheduled, eventually making a trip to Arkansas Dec. 18. He also visited Nebraska before Georgia emerged as the leader for his services to close 2024.
He recorded 44 tackles, seven pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and a 99-yard pick six. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound defensive back earned high marks during the 2024 season with a 77.6 defensive grade (fourth-highest among AAC defensive backs), 63.4 tackling grade, and an 83.9 score in coverage in nearly 400 snaps for UAB, according to Pro Football Focus.
As a high school recruit, Maddox was not given an evaluation or ranking by any of the four major recruiting publications and signed with FCS Alabama State during the 2022 cycle. He played in all 10 games during his senior year and finished with 65 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions for Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia.
The Razorbacks are in need of immediate help to improve its pass defense which regressed drastically from 2023 when it ranked No. 32 nationally surrendering 208 yards per game. Arkansas plummeted to No. 108 this season at a shade over 242 yards through the air per game.
Arkansas has recovered with additions of three experienced defensive backs in Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Quentavius Scardett (Eastern Michigan) and Kani Walker (Oklahoma). The trio has combined for nine interceptions during their respective careers.