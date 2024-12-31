How Calipari's 'Favor' Turned Into Hogs' Highlight Reel
The last thing John Calipari wanted to hear for a week or so was how his final game at Kentucky was a devastating upset loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, so, there's no way he wanted to play Oakland last night, but Oakland coach Greg Kampe had asked Calipari to put the Golden Grizzlies on the Razorbacks' schedule.
No way, thought the first-year Arkansas coach. No. Way. In. Hell. Eventually, the kind-hearted Calipari relented and granted a favor for a coaching buddy.
"He begged me," Calipari said after the game when asked how Oakland got on the Hogs' schedule. "And I said, ‘Greg, don’t. You just beat me in the NCAA Tournament. Now you want to beat me again?’ But he said, ‘Cal, I really need the game.’ He’s a friend. ‘Okay.’ But all day today and yesterday, I’m thinking, ‘Why did I do this?’"
For a half, it looked a bit like another Calipari nightmare as Oakland trailed by only three at halftime in Bud Walton Arena on Monday. But Boogie Fland's 23-point second half — including 5-of-5 on 3-pointers — sparked the Hogs, who outscored the overmatched visitors 50-23 in the final 20 minutes for a 92-62 win.
So, Calipari won twice: He granted a favor for a friend and his team played great after halftime while earning a lopsided win, the Hogs' sixth straight dating back to a come-from-behind effort at Miami on Dec. 3.
Calipari was able to feel good about the night and Kampe got a fourth game against a ranked team. The Golden Grizzlies (4-10) lost by 12 at Illinois, 21 at Kansas, and 19 to Michigan State in Detroit.
Calipari called it "a good game for us." One of the many reasons was because they faced Oakland's match-up zone, giving the Razorbacks another look against a defense they struggled with early in the season.
The Hogs made 10-of-22 threes and assisted on 21-of-35 baskets, both trends Calipari would be happy to see continue.
"Every game you play in the preseason is to prepare you for league play, so now if someone throws a zone at us, I’m feeling pretty comfortable," Calipari said.
For a week prior to the Hogs' four-day break for Christmas following the Dec. 21 rout of North Carolina A&T, the players endured what the coach called "Camp Cal." All coaches use the time before Christmas and just after to practice hard and concentrate on fixing or improving individual and team needs as revealed in early-season games.
Calipari feels pretty good about where his No. 23-ranked team (11-2) is entering SEC play. The first league test is the biggest, though, as the Hogs travel to challenge unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. ESPN will televise the noon showdown.
"It’s a lot of dawgs in the SEC, so got to always come out ready for a dogfight," said forward Adou Thiero, who had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists against Oakland.
The Kentucky transfer is one of four Razorbacks who have played at Tennessee, including fellow former Wildcats DJ Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic. The other is former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo, who was first-team All-SEC and All-Defensive Team.
"(Tennessee has) a great fanbase," Thiero said. "They’re going to have a lot of people there, so we (are) going to have to come ready to play. And who doesn’t want to play in front of a sellout crowd because it’s the No. 1 team in the nation with everybody watching? That’s just a great experience and we’re ready for it."