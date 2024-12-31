Freshman's Emergence Serves as Silver Lining to Arkansas' Injury Woes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball has not been fully healthy for a single game all season, including Monday night's 92-62 win over Oakland at Bud Walton Arena.
It is fair for fans to feel frustration at not seeing the Razorbacks operate at full strength throughout the entirety of non-conference play, but sometimes there is a silver lining to be found in misfortune. Starting guard Johnell Davis missed his second game with wrist soreness against Oakland.
Arkansas is a better team with its sharpshooter on the floor, but his absence opened the door for extended minutes from five-star freshman Karter Knox. He responded with his most complete game in a Razorback uniform, finishing with 17 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting with a trio of three-pointers, three rebounds, two assists and a focused, disruptive effort on the defensive end of the floor.
"Karter has been like a sponge, just soaking everything in," forward Adou Thiero said. "In practice and everything, he's just trying to get better every day.
"It's showing on the court. He's making simple plays. Coach was telling him not to try for home runs. Singles only. That's what Karter is doing now, and everybody is seeing that he's performing."
The contributions from Knox were necessary with the Razorbacks playing shorthanded Monday night, but having the freshman settle in and gain confidence looms increasingly large with SEC play on the horizon whether Arkansas is at full strength or not.
Ups and downs are to be expected for the first-year wing, but the last three games for Knox suggest he is starting to hit his stride at the right time. In wins over Central Arkansas, North Carolina A&T and Oakland, Knox has reach double-figures scoring in each, averaging 14 points and 3.6 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in 24 minutes per contest.
Playing a man down in the backcourt has afforded Knox the luxury of being able to grow up on the fly without looking over his shoulder or playing timid in the event of finding pine if he makes a mistake.
"I’m really happy that Karter got this opportunity to go play through some mistakes and do stuff," coach John Calipari said. "He needed it. He’s a freshman and he’s playing the way we’re asking him to play. He wasn’t early in the year, now he is."
Knox will look to continue his emergence when Arkansas travels to Knoxville for its SEC opener at No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon on ESPN.