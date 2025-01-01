Bielema's Swagger Same as When Hogs' Coach, but More Wins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe the only positive thing about Illinois coach Bret Bielema's arrogance different from his five years at Arkansas at least he's winning now. He still acts exactly like he's won a national championship somewhere.
In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Tuesday night, he did it again. Nobody paid much attention to his condenscending manners while he was patrolling Dickson St. probably because he wasn't winning enough games to worry about it. The handwriting was on that wall years before he was unceremoniously dumped before the end of his last game against Missouri in 2017.
The Razorbacks even sued him because he was too lazy to meet the basic requirements of at least trying to get another job. It's interesting he didn't get the gig with the Fighting Illini until he'd been paid off. The Hogs brought that one on themselves when Jeff Long gave him a contract after an average 2014 team beat an equally average Texas Longhorns team in the Texas Bowl.
Against South Carolina he pulled his arrogance on the field in front of everybody. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer wasn't every happy about it, either.
Bieleman waddled onto the field after he'd been playing games with substitutions the entire night and made a gesture directly at Beamer. It wasn't anything obscene but did cross the boundaries of professionalism.
If Beamer wasn't being held back he was ready to do something about it. My money would have been on the South Carolina coach in that battle considering which one's in better shape.
While checking up on an injured Illinois player, Bielema did the substitution signal officials use. There had been some controversy about the speed with with each team was sending in replacements from the sideline earlier in the contest. Beamer didn't much care for that.
Bielema, as usual, just tried to shrug it off as part of the game.
“Football game,” Bielema said. “I think the best thing to happen, we got ourselves in a bowl that means a lot to this program. 10 wins, fifth time in school history. We want to build something sustainable. Can’t say enough about our kids and their effort and obviously a very good South Carolina team, very excited to get a W.”
After the game, both coaches just met at midfield and went their ways. What the South Carolina coaches probably hadn't seen was the way Bielema was on the Illinois sidelines immediately after waddling across the field with a look that could only be described as smug.
It would be interesting at somepoint down the road to see these two coaches matched up in another game. Bielema might not be able to remember it. Beamer will, though.