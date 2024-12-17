Razorbacks Lose Another Piece on Offense To Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to lose players. On top of losing the top seven pass catchers, they will now be without the top three running backs after Rashod Dubinion announced Tuesday he intends to enter the transfer portal.
Originally from Ellenwood, Ga., Dubinion amassed 888 rushing yards across three seasons at Arkansas in 31 games and seven starts. He also had 42 catches for 315 yards as a Hog.
With the latest departure, the Razorbacks have now lost Dubinion, Ja'Quinden Jackson (NFL Draft) and Braylen Russell (portal), leaving the leading rusher as Rodney Hill. Hill had just 103 yards on 20 carries.
The only other running back with carries this season left on the roster is Tyrell Reed, who picked up all 28 of his yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Dubinion was also set to be the team's top returning receiver despite being a running back with 122 yards after the departures of Andrew Armstrong (NFL Draft), Isaiah Sategna (portal), Issac TeSlaa (eligibility, playing in bowl), Tyrone Broden (eligibility) and Ja'Quinden Jackson (NFL Draft). It now leaves the leading returner in receiving yards with wide receiver Jordan Anthony (111).
In previous years, Dubinion has been one of the few players in the country to be critical of the transfer portal in general, taking to X in November 2023 to voice his opinion.
Now, fast forward a year, Dubinion is in the portal, leaving Arkansas one more piece to replace on an already depleted offense.
Arkansas is also down to two scholarship running backs (Hill and Reed) for the upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.