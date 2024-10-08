All Hogs

Razorbacks' Receiver's Big Night Lands Him on Award List

Andrew Armstrong gets "Tyler Rose Award" mention leading Hogs in surprising win over Tennessee

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

TYLER, Texas — Andrew Armstrong's big night for Arkansas didn't sail past getting any recognition. Folks noticed

Razorback wide receiver Andrew Armstrong was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention list following a big night in a19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday, the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced Tuesday.

Armstrong had nine catches for a game-high 132 yards during the Hogs’ win over the No.4 Vols. The Dallas native became the fifth Razorback in program history to have a 100-yard receiving game against Tennessee and the first since Drew Morgan on Oct. 3, 2015.

Armstrong’s 132 receiving yards were the most by an opposing receiver against Tennessee since Nov. 19, 2022.

Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong celebrates with quarterback Malachi Singleton after winning TD against Tennessee
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong celebrates with quarterback Malachi Singleton after winning touchdown against the Tennessee Vols at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

This season, Armstrong leads the Razorbacks in receptions (38) and receiving yards (552). His 552 yards rank 11th nationally and second among all SEC receivers. Armstrong has caught a pass in 33 consecutive games and has recorded multiple receptions in 28 straight games since his 2021 season at Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also meets one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or current playing at a Texas Division I four-year college.

Throughout the season, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award weekly honors the top-performing players from the state of Texas.

Armstrong is the third Razorback to earn honorable mention recognition from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award this season, joining Taylen Green and Ja’Quinden Jackson, who were recognized on Sept. 4, following a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas enters its first bye week of the season before returning to action on Saturday, Oct. 19, when they host LSU for a 6 p.m. showdown at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

HOGS FEED:

• Joy, relief for all as Sam thanks fans after downing Vols

• Hogs' defensive coordinator earns recognition from ESPN analyst

• Is it too big to dream of Razorbacks winning rest of games on schedule? | Locked on Razorbacks

• SEC Roll Call: Arkansas has interesting way of paying $250,000 fine

• More than quarterback situation worth monitoring during bye week

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football