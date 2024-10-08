Razorbacks' Receiver's Big Night Lands Him on Award List
TYLER, Texas — Andrew Armstrong's big night for Arkansas didn't sail past getting any recognition. Folks noticed
Razorback wide receiver Andrew Armstrong was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention list following a big night in a19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday, the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced Tuesday.
Armstrong had nine catches for a game-high 132 yards during the Hogs’ win over the No.4 Vols. The Dallas native became the fifth Razorback in program history to have a 100-yard receiving game against Tennessee and the first since Drew Morgan on Oct. 3, 2015.
Armstrong’s 132 receiving yards were the most by an opposing receiver against Tennessee since Nov. 19, 2022.
This season, Armstrong leads the Razorbacks in receptions (38) and receiving yards (552). His 552 yards rank 11th nationally and second among all SEC receivers. Armstrong has caught a pass in 33 consecutive games and has recorded multiple receptions in 28 straight games since his 2021 season at Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also meets one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or current playing at a Texas Division I four-year college.
Throughout the season, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award weekly honors the top-performing players from the state of Texas.
Armstrong is the third Razorback to earn honorable mention recognition from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award this season, joining Taylen Green and Ja’Quinden Jackson, who were recognized on Sept. 4, following a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Arkansas enters its first bye week of the season before returning to action on Saturday, Oct. 19, when they host LSU for a 6 p.m. showdown at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.