Heading into Bye Week, More Than QB Status Worth Monitoring for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is still riding the emotional high of beating No. 4 Tennessee, but the win didn't come without a heavy price tag. The Razorbacks were down to backups at quarterback and kicker at the end of the 19-14 win over the Volunteers.
Much of the attention will be on the status of Taylen Green after an apparent leg injury, but kicker Kyle Ramsey also got hurt, reaggravating a groin injury, forcing Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley into action for the first time this season. Shipley was perfect in the limited action he got, making an extra point and a 23-yard field goal.
"I called him out with the team," Pittman said. "I usually don't do much of that, but kid came in there and kicked the field goal and made it 14-13, that's big, to get us into a field goal situation. A lot of guys quit. A lot of guys tuck their head and go, 'Oh, I'm not playing.' He doesn't. He went out there and kept a great attitude and helped us win a football game."
Shipley originally transferred to Arkansas in December and had the inside track to the starting job until the Razorbacks picked up Ramsey in the spring portal window. Like Ramsey, Shipley has a good track record before coming to Arkansas. He was a 2023 Lou Groza semifinalist, an honor given to the top 20 kickers in the nation and also had an impressive 52-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
"I liked Arkansas," Shipley told Best of Arkansas Sports in December. "I did my research and everything and especially with Cam Little leaving, it just felt like a great fit for me. I went on an official visit and just fell in love with the place and everything it had to offer."
Now Shipley may finally be getting his chance, Ramsey was just 7-for-12 on his field goals this year with all his five of his misses coming from inside of 50 yards.
Arkansas will return from the bye week against No.13 LSU at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and will be broadcast on ESPN.