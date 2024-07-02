Arkansas Benefits From Deep Talent Pool In-State if Wins Come
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks have a fight on their hands to fend off regional foes for best in-state athletes. Things have already turned south for coach Sam Pittman and his staff after losing out on four of Arkansas' 10 best players in the 2025 class.
The best remaining uncommitted in-state prospect for 2025 is Parkview safety Omarion Robinson who will announce July 6 after previously visiting Oregon. The Razorbacks, Oklahoma, LSU and the Ducks will be in a fight for Robinson until the bitter end as his recruitment may not be over until National Signing Day after all.
For the 2026 class, Arkansas is in good shape with two 4-stars in Kane Archer (Greenwood) and Evan Goodwin (Benton). Archer has been highly regarded since his junior high days hyped as the next big thing in-state.
Arkansas should be considered leaders for Archer, but SMU is in play. Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee's connections in the Natural State have definitely helped their case for the Greenwood product.
Archer's father tells allHOGS his son loves Lashlee and SMU, but the Bobby Petrino factor intrigues the rising junior. Petrino's history developing quarterbacks helps Arkansas with many elite passers.
During his first season as a starter for Greenwood, Archer passed for 2,400 yards with 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He added another 659 yards on the ground and an additional 16 scores.
Cross County's 4-star defensive lineman Danny Beale has emerged as the state's top prospect for 2026. Beale stands at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and moves well at his size, according to former coach Cody Goulart.
"He's a big ol boy," Goulart said. "Great athlete and great movement. Best way to describe him is he moves like he is 225 pounds and 320."
Goulart tells allHOGS the Arkansas staff is making a concerted effort to recruit Beale. He believes he is Arkansas' top priotiy for the class as a whole.
When it comes to protecting Arkansas' borders, there is certainly work to be done for several prospects. The Natural State doesn't offer a pair of 4-star defensive linemen in a single class often, but this cycle bucks the trend.
Little Rock Southwest defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy is certainly a prospect the Razorbacks will have to scratch and claw to keep away from Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 285 pound lineman is athletic for his size and can handle any position along the line.
Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff offered Kennedy last October while an Arkansas offer didn't arrive until January. He also holds offers from Kansas State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
Other notable prospects are 4-star running back TJ Hodges of Marked Tree who received an Arkansas offer in May. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound back has elite speed with a personal best 10.91 second 100 meter dash.
Little Rock Parkview linebacker Jakore Smith has seen his recruitment blow up recently with offers from Florida State, Alabama, Kansas State and Tennessee. Smith is the No. 232 overall prospect in the country, according to 247sports.
Another Greenwood talent, Cody Taylor, says social media has helped his recruitment surge this offseason. He has received bumps and initial evaluations from three of the four recruiting publications.
Taylor is rated the No. 7 in-state prospect for 2026 and is being heavily pursued by Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 280 pound offensive guard has bought into the Sooners and Hokies family atmospheres where he feels more at home.
An offer from Arkansas has yet to come for Taylor although he feels his time is coming. Other power conference schools who have been in contact with him are Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, USF and Alabama.
HOGS FEED:
• Arkansas lands premier weekend starter out of portal
• Arkansas collects more Division I transfer portal position players
• Texas enters SEC loud, but numbers say Horns might want to quiet down
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook