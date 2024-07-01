Arkansas Collects More Division I Transfer Portal Position Players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to gather Division I transfers for the upcoming season. Infielder Michael Anderson, who played at Rhode Island in 2024, announced his intention to play for the Razorbacks on Instagram Sunday.
A native of Havertown, Pa., Anderson committed to Rhode Island after being ranked as the No.4 first baseman from Pennsylvania for the class of 2022 and the No. 500 overall prospect according to Perfect Game.
In 2024, Anderson slashed .250/.423/.571 in 48 games with 13 homers. He also made two appearances in 2023 as a pitcher, but was limited to first base duty his sophomore campaign.
Anderson is Dave Van Horn's seventh position player pick-up out of the Division I transfer portal, and ninth overall. Van Horn recently talked about the importance of having sheer numbers out of the portal to protect against the MLB draft.
"You have to almost over-recruit some of these older guys that are in the portal," Van Horn said. "If you’re getting some guys that are draft eligible, they might say one thing, but realistically if somebody offers them, they’re probably going to sign."
You can follow all of the incoming and outgoing transfers:
Arkansas Transfer Portal (So far) :
Incoming (9):
Michael Anderson (Rhode Island)
Aiden Jimenez (Oregon State)
Rocco Peppi (Fresno State)
Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State)
Logan Maxwell (TCU)
Maximus Martin (Georgia State)
Carson Hansen (Milwaukee)
Charles Davalan (FGCU)
Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
Outgoing (3):
Jayson Jones
Hunter Grimes
Kade Smith
