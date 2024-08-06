Razorbacks' Schedule Really More Difficult in Coaches' Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you had any hopes about the strength of Arkansas' schedule this year, forget it. Barring a complete collapse by several teams, it's a minefield from Week 2 until the end.
Even the coaches agree, according to the initial preseason USA TODAY poll released this week. Razorback fans can be excused for hoping for miracles.
Even Texas A&M comes in there at No. 20. Five of the teams on the Hogs' schedule are in the Top 15 and those are spread out, starting with Oklahoma State the second week of the season. The Cowboys are 18th in the first poll.
Now it's going to come down to finding ways to win the seven games some fans and media are projecting. That may end up being a realistic number, but I don't see any evidence of a valid path based on anything except hope.
Don't forget, every team on the schedule was trying to improve just like the Razorbacks and simply having Bobby Petrino back calling plays isn't an automatic ticket without the talent. A lot of folks tend to overlook that.
Maybe the biggest problem area could be November, which is when the Hogs were going to likely need some momentum for any hope of improving their bowl situation. They have to play Ole Miss, Texas and Missouri, three teams in the preseason Top 11.
If they play up to expectations that means they are playing three teams angling to be in the expanded College Football Playoff. Maybe one won't be (and fans are hoping that's Texas), but it's hard to see all three falling off the table.
More importantly, right now nothing in the early camp shows enough players for Arkansas to improve their projected 14th place in the SEC enough to get in that mix. Any way you want to slice it up, it's going to be tough.
