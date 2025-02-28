Hogs Plan Big Weekend Around Last Football Spring Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't expect anything resembling a full-blown game when the Arkansas Razorbacks hold their annual Red-White Game. It will be just part of a big weekend.
To watch what will likely be some sort of scrimmage, fans won't have to pay.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman will get his sixth spring practice started March 10, holding six practices before taking Spring Break off with all students and resume April 1.
Considering the world of college football is completely doing away with spring games. Places like Texas, Missouri, Nebraska, USC and Florida State don't want to spend the resources necessary when it is simply a glorified practice for the fans.
Arkansas won't have as many logistical issues. With softball hosting Colorado State at 10:30 a.m. at Bogle Park and the baseball team hosting top-ranked Texas A&M at 4 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium, going from one to the other isn't complicated.
Following the game, the football team — led by returning stars QB Taylen Green, OL Fernando Carmona, DL Cam Ball and LB Xavian Sorey Jr. — will hold an autograph session presented by Arkansas Edge on the north concourse.
There will be a Hog Town set-up at 10 a.m. that will feature music, a variety of food trucks from across Northwest Arkansas, sponsor activations, kids activities, a classic car show and more.
All of that is for the fans. More importantly is what Pittman and his staff will see from the team's practices — if we really get much at all.
There are a lot of questions with this team trying to replace numerous players like Luke Hasz, Jaylon Braxton, Brad Spence and others to SEC opponents on the schedule.
No answers to those issues are immediately in place for the Hogs. That's what the practices might provide.
While Arkansas will be selling home games against Notre Dame for the first time ever, Texas A&M and Missouri, it's the road game nightmare that's a bigger problem.
Pittman is probably already losing sleep over the whole season. It's a challenge for the Razorbacks.
Early road games against Ole Miss and Memphis after a trip to Little Rock against Arkansas State is full of traps. The Tigers aren't any kind of pushover.
Then the Hogs go on the road to Tennessee, then LSU and Texas back-to-back in November in games that may turn out to be huge. It depends on what happens in September and October.
But there won't be any winners and losers in April for the Red-White Game. It will be at 1 p.m.