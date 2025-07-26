Razorbacks targeting special teams turnaround with Shanks, Bale, Starzyk
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is making a concerted effort to shore up special teams entering the 2025 college football season in about the same way they have before.
The Razorbacks are betting on established veterans and headline newcomers to cut down on costly mistakes that have plagued the program in recent years. In other words, it's mostly hope.
Head coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks are “bigger and faster” on coverage units this summer, but he emphasized the need for solid execution under sixth-year special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.
“Devin Bale is as valuable a player as we have,” Pittman said. “So you look at that and then Scott Starzyk.”
Bale returns for his redshirt senior season after averaging 45.2 yards on 41 punts in 2024, ranking fifth in the Southeastern Conference.
He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 11 times and produced 11 punts of more than 50 yards, providing a steady presence even as Arkansas struggled offensively at times. Bale is also expected to handle kickoff duties.
Arkansas imported dynamic playmaking in the form of Kam Shanks, a transfer from UAB who led the nation last season with 329 punt return yards, a 20.6-yard average and two punt return touchdowns.
Shanks was named a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and was a finalist for the Jet Award, given to the nation’s top return specialist. He will double as a slot receiver on offense, after recording 62 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns last year.
“I think with the addition of Kam Shanks we have something special there,” Pittman said. “We went out hard to get him because of his ability to change games.”
The hope is that translates to the SEC level from a mid-major program.
Senior running back Rodney Hill returns as the primary kickoff returner, likely to be paired with Shanks. Hill averaged 13.2 yards on eight returns last season, not including a 100-yard return against Louisiana Tech that was negated by a holding penalty.
Mistakes on special teams have cost Arkansas in key moments, including a failed fake field goal attempt against Texas A&M that saw the Razorbacks lose five yards after taking a timeout because a lineman was missing from the field.
“It is rarely a good idea to call a fake out of a timeout because the opposing special teams coordinator will generally be putting his players on high alert during the break,” Pittman said and it was clearly one of those coaching situations where he probably wouldn't try that again.
Arkansas hopes for greater consistency in field goal kicking after splitting duties last season between Kyle Ramsey and Matthew Shipley, who combined to make 17 of 24 attempts.
The Razorbacks landed freshman kicker Scott Starzyk, ranked No. 1 nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and No. 2 by 247Sports. Starzyk is expected to win the starting job after competing with junior Blake Ford, who transferred back to Arkansas from North Texas after previously spending two seasons with the Hogs.
“Starzyk made some key field goals in the spring,” Pittman said. “Now, we've got to get him in the stadium and possibly open up some preseason things so we can get some people in the stands so he could feel that a little bit better before we play our first game.”
The Razorbacks also return starting long snapper Ashton Ngo, whose name has been rarely mentioned—a sign of consistent, mistake-free play.
“Few people know about Ngo, which is a good thing because the only reason to talk about the snapper is when something bad happens,” Pittman said.
Fountain, entering his sixth year as Arkansas’ special teams coordinator, faces pressure to improve both performance and decision-making.
“We're as strong as we've been there,” Pittman said. “As far as kicker, snapper, holder, kickoff, punter, with a little bit of unknown with Scott just because he hadn't been out on the grand stage yet.”
Observers around the SEC note that special teams could be a tipping point for the Razorbacks’ bowl hopes in 2025.
If Arkansas is going to reach a bowl game in 2025, Taylen Green and the Razorbacks offense will need to carry the load in shootouts, but special teams play could swing a close game or two,” was the summary from Pro Football Focus.
As preseason camp opens, Arkansas coaches say the goal is to eliminate the lapses in discipline and execution that have marred recent seasons.
“We have to execute the game plan properly,” Pittman said.
For the Razorbacks, who finished 7-6 last season, the margin for error may come down to the smallest details on special teams. It is a third of the game, remember.
Not a whole lot is more certain there than the other two-thirds.