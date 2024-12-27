One Shining Moment Left for Those Who Love Hogs Logo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One final moment for seniors to go out on a high note. One last time to wear that Razorbacks logo on the side of their helmets and the state of Arkansas across their chest.
Whether someone is playing high school, college or professional ball, there are moments in the back of every player's mind about when it'll be the last snap of his career. For Hudson Clark, who's been through the highs and deepest of lows in program history, it's a chance for him to go out a winner.
"That's what [bowl games] are about," Pittman said. "That question right there hits home. Hudson Clark, why is he playing? Because he loves the Hogs, he loves Arkansas, and he's excited as hell to be in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. And those are the guys, and you look back at [Senior defensive back] Jayden Johnson, and you can go on and on, those guys are who you want to win it for. Those are the guys who you want to win the game. They came back."
Johnson is another who has been around a while and plays his last collegiate game Friday night. The Georgia native has started 33-of-47 games he has appeared in with 173 career tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over four seasons.
In a college football landscape that puts the power in its athletes hands for the first time, it means a lot to Pittman that there are guys in his program who want to finish what they start. That type of edge, even with other seniors opting out, could play a vital role in Arkansas leaving Memphis victorious.
"And make no mistake — and I know Texas Tech's the same way — bowl games are wonderful," Pittman said. "Every one of them. They're so much better when you win. It's a spark when you go into the offseason and all those things. So you do, you want to win it for those older guys and and you just have much respect for em out there at practice. Tyrone Broden, when they come back, Isaac TeSlaa, when they come back and they go 'No, Coach, season's not done. I want to finish it with the team.' Much respect for those guys."