Pittman Identifies Additional Positions of Need for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has seen quite a lot of movement in the transfer portal in the past two weeks. After seeing a mass exodus leave his own program, the Razorbacks now have a dozen incoming transfers from Division I schools.
"We’ve really enhanced our team in the portal with O-linemen," Pittman said. "That was a key. We still have another one we need to get, but we’ve had four there. We’ve got a running back. Braylen Russell, he’s going to play, he’s here. So that’s been back and forth there, but we’re glad to have him."
Arkansas also added wide receivers Kam Shanks and Raylen Sharpe from Group of 5 schools, as well as Texas A&M tight end Jaden Platt at skill positions.
Perhaps the biggest development was the return of Russell, who entered and withdrew from the portal twice. Pittman is confident that the saga is finally over and the running back will be in Razorback Red for the bowl game as well as next season.
"The look wasn't good on him, nor me, or the program," Pittman said. "If we were going to have him back, we wanted to make sure that it was the last and final time. I felt good about that. He felt good about that."
Pittman also highlighted further areas of need as he looks to replace the 26 players who left the team following the team's 6-6 season.
"We need to add to that tight end group and add to the offensive line." Pittman said. "We [also] need another tackle."
On the defensive side of the ball, Arkansas has added three defensive linemen in Ken Talley, Justus Boone and David Oke but aren't done yet either.
"[We] probably need to get another safety and possibly another corner out of the portal," Pittman said. We’re still probably somewhere between four and six additions out of the portal, and we’ll take our time there."
Arkansas is now just four days away from wrapping up the 2024 season with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech and fully turning the page to 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPN.