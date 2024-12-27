All Hogs

What Lassiter Can Do Razorbacks Haven't Really Mentioned

Former walk-on will probably play biggest role of career in Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman speaks as Maddox Lassiter listens during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Sam Pittman knows there's a skill Arkansas redshirt freshman Maddox Lassiter has that fans haven't seen he's not saying anything. The odds are we'll see him in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech, but what he'll be doing isn't known.

"He can catch, now," Pittman said Thursday in a joint press conference with Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire." That guy's talented. Always happy, always physical. But he can really catch the ball."

What Lassiter did in high school at Warren, Ark., incoming freshman signee Anthony Jordan knows exactly. The wide receiver was catching passes from Lassiter, who had some decent accuracy throwing long passes to him when the two played together.

Yes, the guy playing tight end was a quarterback along with a hard-hitting linebacker for the Lumberjacks. Lassiter is just a good athlete and willing to do whatever was needed, which is what he said in the summer before his redshirt season in 2023.

Razorback tight end Maddox Lassiter in high school for the Warren Lumberjacks.
Warren Lumberjacks quarterback Maddox Lassiter running against the DeWitt Dragons in a game from 2022 as a senior. He's now the No. 2 tight end for the Arkansas Razorbacks going into Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

"I was bragging on him so hard when coach [Bobby] Petrino got here," Pittman said, "Coach Petrino started calling him 'Your boy, your boy, your boy' because that's all I ever did is talk about Lassiter because I just think he can be a really, really good player."

Lassiter was placed on scholarship in December and he's made an impression on Pittman. On several occasions over the last couple of years, he's talked about how much he llikes contact and his overall talent that has seen his playing time increase almost every game this year.

"I love the kid, his work ethic and all that," Pittman said. "Be interested to see when his role expands tomorrow night how he does. I believe he'll do well."

On the Liberty Bowl depth chart he's listed as the second tight end behind senior Andreas Paaske. Pittman didn't make any mention of him throwing but keep it in mind. Especially after that final comment from Pittman.

