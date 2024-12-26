This Razorback Will Be Surprise Star of Liberty Bowl
Which Razorback will be the team's breakout star of the Liberty Bowl game? Will it be someone who had regular playing time during the season or one of the Hogs thrust into starting duty because the roster shrank for this game?
Bowls games have always provided a big stage for a relative unknown to grab headlines with a surprising and sensational performance. That'll happen even more with the transfer portal keeping some players out of action and others sitting out to avoid injury prior to the NFL draft.
One of the best individual games in Arkansas bowl history -- probably the greatest -- belongs to one of those fill-in players. Roland Sales became a starter due to suspensions and he set an Orange Bowl record by running 23 times for two touchdowns and 205 yards.
Sales' 205-yard outburst was just 25 yards less than the total by Oklahoma's vaunted wishbone attack that led the nation in rushing. Sales was also the game's top receiver with 58 yards on four catches.
Oh, by the way, the Hogs routed the Sooners 31-6. That cost Oklahoma a national championship. Arkansas finished No. 3 in the final rankings.
So, who will step forward for Arkansas against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl? Oddsmakers have it as a high-scoring affair with the Hogs about a one-point favorite. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Friday at Memphis' Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
The logical choice for breakout Hog might be receiver Isaac TeSlaa, now quarterback Taylen Green's top target. Or it could be running back Rodney Hill, the designated starter after seeing limited duty this season.
Here's my choice, though. Admittedly, if Hill runs wild, my pick might only play a supporting role. But my hunch, a gut instinct, says Braylen Russell will be the breakout guy against the Red Raiders.
Yep, many of you feel broken trust when it comes to Russell. His dance in and out, then in and out again, of the transfer portal probably reminded many of an on-again, off-again relationship from the past. Bottom line, though, is that Russell is a Razorback.
He'll likely get the opportunity to display the talent that he flashed at times during the season. He did play in nine games as a true freshman but carried just 47 times for 304 yards. I'll do the math for you: that's an impressive 6.5 yards a carry.
The 6-foot-1, 253-pounder, when coming out of Benton High School, was rated the No. 16 running back nationally and the No. 3 overall prospect in Arkansas by ESPN. He has quick feet, agility enough to make linebackers miss, the power to run over safeties, and speed to go 75 yards like he did against Mississippi State.
In that Oct. 26 game at Mississippi State, he ran for 175 yards (10.9 average) in the Hogs' 58-25 victory. He was Arkansas' first freshman to rush for 175 or more yards since Darren McFadden had 187 against South Carolina on Nov. 5, 2005.
That's the kind of talent Russell possesses. Will he be as good as McFadden, twice the Heisman Trophy runner-up? Surely not.
Can he be the surprise of the post-season like Sales? Well, he's got to get off the bench to have a chance. If that happens, look for Russell's second breakout performance. It just might lead to a great Razorback career.