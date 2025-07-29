Razorbacks to honor McFadden with No. 5 jersey patch, stadium display
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will honor former running back Darren McFadden with a commemorative No. 5 jersey patch and permanent stadium display during the 2025 football season.
The Razorbacks announced Tuesday that all players wearing No. 5 this year will have a patch featuring McFadden’s initials and a silhouette of his signature running form. The tribute marks the first time Arkansas has recognized a player in this way.
“Since 2005, our entire state has associated the No. 5 with Darren McFadden,” athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “Our fans’ memories of watching No. 5 race down the sideline, run through an SEC secondary or him ‘bringing dat wood’ will never be forgotten.”
McFadden, a Little Rock native, played for Arkansas from 2005 to 2007. He rushed for 4,590 yards and 41 touchdowns, both school records. He twice won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, and finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2006 and 2007.
“By creating this patch and putting it on the jerseys of our current players wearing No. 5, everyone who watches the Arkansas Razorbacks will be reminded of Darren’s greatness,” Yurachek said. “His legacy lives on at the University of Arkansas and this patch will serve as proof of that legacy every time we take the field.”
Senior defensive tackle Cam Ball and freshman wide receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson will wear No. 5 this season and will debut the patch in the season opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30. Both players said they are honored to represent McFadden’s legacy on the field.
McFadden’s number will also be placed on display inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It will join the retired numbers of Clyde Scott (12) and Brandon Burlsworth (77), making McFadden the third Razorback to receive the honor. The stadium display will be unveiled during Arkansas’ game against Texas A&M on Oct. 18.
McFadden helped lead Arkansas to the SEC Championship Game in 2006. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year and earned Freshman All-America honors in 2005. He remains one of the most decorated players in school history.
Former Arkansas coach Houston Nutt said McFadden’s impact on the program extends beyond statistics.
“He was just different. Tough, fast, smart, he made everyone around him better,” Nutt said.
The Razorbacks’ decision to honor McFadden with a jersey patch and stadium display has drawn attention throughout the Southeastern Conference. While jersey retirements are common, Arkansas officials said the patch will provide a constant, visible reminder of McFadden’s place in program history.
The university hopes the patch will inspire current and future players who wear No. 5.
“It’s a huge honor,” Ball said. “Everyone in Arkansas knows what No. 5 means, and to wear that patch is to carry on something bigger than yourself.”
Arkansas opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M in Fayetteville. The school will formally unveil McFadden’s stadium display during the Oct. 18 game against Texas A&M.
McFadden, who played in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, remains one of the most celebrated Razorbacks. His career and legacy are now stitched into the fabric of the program, ensuring Razorback fans will remember his contributions for generations.